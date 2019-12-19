Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: New Ely City boss by Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:59 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 19 December 2019

Ely City boss Brady Stone (foreground) and assistant Martin Grey are standing down from their roles at Ely City. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ely City will have a new manager in place before Christmas.

Outgoing boss Brady Stone confirmed his successor will be unveiled in the coming days.

Stone was part of an interview committee on Tuesday night which met with four potential candidates to succeed him in the hotseat of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division strugglers.

"We're delighted with how much interest we have received in the job," said Stone. "The interviews went very well and we'll have a new manager in place by Christmas.

"It was particularly encouraging that money is not a big issue to any of them. They are well aware the finances are tight at Ely.

"They are all want to develop players and work hard on the training pitch which is important.

"It's now essential we make the correct appointment - not just for the first team but for the whole club.

"We are very much one big family with all of these having the same kits, the same tracksuits and the same beliefs. The person, or people, we bring in have to ensure that continues."

Third-bottom City succumbed to a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Whitton United last Saturday.

The scoreline would have been considerably heavier had it not been for the exploits of City keeper Harry Reynolds who made a host of excellent saves.

There are two more games remaining in Stone's reign before he steps aside - away tol to Kirkley & Pakefield this Saturday (3pm) and at home against Haverhill Rovers on December 27.

Stone added: "Myself and Martin (assistant boss, Grey) want to go out on a high with a couple of good results.

"Every point we can pick up in the next two games will help the new manager when he arrives at the end of the month.

"It's a long journey to Kirkley but we won there last season when we were also in a tough position and it would be great to get something again.

"I firmly believe that the club will kick on with a fresh face in charge."

Only the team finishing bottom of the table will be relegated this season.

