NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: It's time for a change as Brady Stone steps aside as Ely City manager

Ely City boss Brady Stone (foreground) and assistant Martin Grey are standing down from their roles at Ely City. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Brady Stone is to stand down as Ely City manager - after almost six years in charge.

Ely City celebrate their Cambs Invitation Cup victory of 2016/17 - one of the highlights of boss Brady Stone's reign. Picture: ELLIE SEYMOUR Ely City celebrate their Cambs Invitation Cup victory of 2016/17 - one of the highlights of boss Brady Stone's reign. Picture: ELLIE SEYMOUR

Stone and assistant boss Martin Grey will step aside following a December 27 fixture against Haverhill Rovers in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Their resignations were accepted by Robins' chiefs after discussions which followed a disappointing Saturday home defeat at the hands of basement side Hadleigh United.

But they will take charge of the club's next four games while their successors are found.

Stone told the Ely Standard: "I think it's the right time for myself and Martin to step away - and also the right time for the club to have a change.

"We've been in our positions for nearly six years and it has got to the point where a fresh face or two is needed.

"Even my wife asked me 'are you sure?' but my mind is 100 per-cent made up. I feel I have taken the team as far as I can and Martin agrees with that.

"We spoke to each other about possibly stepping aside back in the summer, but we managed to bring in a few new players and put a decent squad together which really re-energised us.

"But it's no secret that this season has not panned out in the way we hoped."

Stone took charge of City in February, 2014 with the club already destined for relegation from the Premier Division.

You may also want to watch:

He masterminded an immediate return as they gained promotion in 2015/16 when finishing as First Division runners-up - a memorable season which included a club record run of 14 wins in a row.

Stone has successfully kept City at Step 5 in the three seasons since then with finishes of 13th, 14th and 18th in the Premier Division.

They also celebrated back-to-back Cambs Invitation Cup triumphs in 2018 and 2019 after enjoying their best ever FA Vase run when reaching the last 16 in 2016/17.

Stone added: "I've loved every minute of my time as Ely City manager - even the difficult spells.

"I'm fiercely proud of what we have achieved as a club on and off the pitch. We've had a promotion, we've had two county cup wins, a great run in the Vase and managed to keep ourselves at Step 5.

"We're a First Division club in terms of our finances, but we're punching above our weight and hopefully we can carry on doing that."

Stone and Grey will both remain on the City committee and will help appoint the new boss.Stone added: "Myself and Martin will be involved in the interview process and selecting the next manager," continued Stone.

"We might be stepping down, but we are local men and still very much involved in the club.

"We have what is best for Ely City at heart and we will do all we can to ensure the right man or management team take over.

"There has already been a lot of interest with half-a-dozen serious applicants getting in touch with us."

Anyone interested in becoming Ely manager should initially contact chairman Bob Button by email - rsbutton@hotmail.co.uk - by December 16.