Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City resurgence comes to an abrupt halt as two new faces arrive

PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 November 2019

Ely City chief Brady Stone. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ely City chief Brady Stone. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Ely City saw their resurgence in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division come to a sudden end last Saturday.

Brady Stone's men, who had won their previous two games against Haverhill Rovers and Brantham Athletic, were brushed aside 4-0 at Walsham-le-Willows.

The Suffolk hosts hit the front with a free-kick on the half-hour before the remaining goals followed in the second hal.

"I don't think the final scoreline was an accurate reflection of the game," said Stone.

"People will look at the result and think we were hammered, but that was not the case at all.

"We started the game brightly and were the better team until falling behind.

"We felt we were still well in the game at half-time and even after going 2-0 down that was still the case.

"We really needed to shut up shop at that point and grow back into the game, but we conceded a third goal very quickly and that knocked the stuffing out of us.

"We had plenty of good possession but we never really looked like scoring a goal if I'm being totally honest.

You may also want to watch:

"We need to look at adding a bit more composure and quality in the final third as the ball seems to become a hot potato at times when we get into dangerous areas."

And Stone hopes the arrival of attacking midfielder Josh Revell will do just that.

Revell has been snapped up from fellow Premier Division strugglers Haverhill Rovers and will make his City debut when they host FC Clacton at the Demcom Stadium this Saturday, 3pm.

"Josh is based just down the road at Burwell and it's great to have another talented local lad on board," added Stone.

"He played at a higher level with Bury Town this season and has also done well for Haverhill at our level.

"He'll give us another good option going forward and we will be in the squad on Saturday when we have a tough game against a Clacton side who are flying at the moment.

"It's definitely going to be a difficult afternoon and we need to be at our best from the first whistle to the last."

Stone has also drafted in goalkeeper Barney McLaughlin on a short-term basis ahead of the clash with FC Clacton.

McLaughlin has signed on a dual registration deal with Cambridgeshire County League leaders Cherry Hinton.

Regular number one Harry Reynolds is sidelined with an injury sustained outside of football and back-up Evan Jeckells has left.

Most Read

Teenager ‘stabbed five times’ in Ely - victim in hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening’ injuries

Prickwillow Road in Ely where a 17-year-old was stabbed on Saturday, November 9. Picture: Google Maps

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police plea for CCTV as criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported in Soham

Police are on the hunt for CCTV footage after criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported at Station Road in Soham. Picture: Google Maps

Drivers ignore ‘road closed’ signs at Wash Road, Welney, and battle through flooded road - but for how much longer dare they?

Hundreds of motorists ignored 'road closed' signs at Welney today as the barriers went up to warn of the Welney Wash Road being flooded. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

‘Every baby matters’ - service at Ely Cathedral to show support for those who have lost a baby

A service will be held at Ely Cathedral to show support for those who have lost a baby. Spectacular lights were displayed earlier this year for baby loss awareness week. Picture: James Billings

Most Read

Teenager ‘stabbed five times’ in Ely - victim in hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening’ injuries

Prickwillow Road in Ely where a 17-year-old was stabbed on Saturday, November 9. Picture: Google Maps

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police plea for CCTV as criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported in Soham

Police are on the hunt for CCTV footage after criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported at Station Road in Soham. Picture: Google Maps

Drivers ignore ‘road closed’ signs at Wash Road, Welney, and battle through flooded road - but for how much longer dare they?

Hundreds of motorists ignored 'road closed' signs at Welney today as the barriers went up to warn of the Welney Wash Road being flooded. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

‘Every baby matters’ - service at Ely Cathedral to show support for those who have lost a baby

A service will be held at Ely Cathedral to show support for those who have lost a baby. Spectacular lights were displayed earlier this year for baby loss awareness week. Picture: James Billings

Latest from the Ely Standard

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Soham Town Rangers stung by late goals in FA Trophy exit

Ryan Auger (right) opened the scoring as Soham Town Rangers were knocked out of the FA Trophy at Hayes & Yeading United. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City resurgence comes to an abrupt halt as two new faces arrive

Ely City chief Brady Stone. Picture: IAN CARTER

Two sent for trial following Ely stabbing - victim, 17, recovering from surgery in hospital

Lisle Lane, Ely, where two men were found carrying knives in public. Picture; GOOGLE

Expect big fun at Gulliver’s Land

Gulliver's Land, Dinosaur and Farm Park - on the Jousting Castles ride.

Drivers ignore ‘road closed’ signs at Wash Road, Welney, and battle through flooded road - but for how much longer dare they?

Hundreds of motorists ignored 'road closed' signs at Welney today as the barriers went up to warn of the Welney Wash Road being flooded. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists