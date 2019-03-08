NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City resurgence comes to an abrupt halt as two new faces arrive

Ely City saw their resurgence in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division come to a sudden end last Saturday.

Brady Stone's men, who had won their previous two games against Haverhill Rovers and Brantham Athletic, were brushed aside 4-0 at Walsham-le-Willows.

The Suffolk hosts hit the front with a free-kick on the half-hour before the remaining goals followed in the second hal.

"I don't think the final scoreline was an accurate reflection of the game," said Stone.

"People will look at the result and think we were hammered, but that was not the case at all.

"We started the game brightly and were the better team until falling behind.

"We felt we were still well in the game at half-time and even after going 2-0 down that was still the case.

"We really needed to shut up shop at that point and grow back into the game, but we conceded a third goal very quickly and that knocked the stuffing out of us.

"We had plenty of good possession but we never really looked like scoring a goal if I'm being totally honest.

"We need to look at adding a bit more composure and quality in the final third as the ball seems to become a hot potato at times when we get into dangerous areas."

And Stone hopes the arrival of attacking midfielder Josh Revell will do just that.

Revell has been snapped up from fellow Premier Division strugglers Haverhill Rovers and will make his City debut when they host FC Clacton at the Demcom Stadium this Saturday, 3pm.

"Josh is based just down the road at Burwell and it's great to have another talented local lad on board," added Stone.

"He played at a higher level with Bury Town this season and has also done well for Haverhill at our level.

"He'll give us another good option going forward and we will be in the squad on Saturday when we have a tough game against a Clacton side who are flying at the moment.

"It's definitely going to be a difficult afternoon and we need to be at our best from the first whistle to the last."

Stone has also drafted in goalkeeper Barney McLaughlin on a short-term basis ahead of the clash with FC Clacton.

McLaughlin has signed on a dual registration deal with Cambridgeshire County League leaders Cherry Hinton.

Regular number one Harry Reynolds is sidelined with an injury sustained outside of football and back-up Evan Jeckells has left.