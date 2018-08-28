NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Big decision goes against Ely City as losing streak continues

Ely City boss Brady Stone. Archant

Ely City’s losing run continued last Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brady Stone’s men suffered a fifth consecutive Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division defeat when beaten 3-0 by Wroxham at the Ellgia Stadium.

City fell behind after just six minutes but the main talking point arrived midway through the first half.

Sam Reed was bursting clear when tripped by a visiting defender, but the referee failed to even give City a free-kick when they expected the Wroxham man to see red.

The Norfolk side then clinched victory with two further goals in the second half.

“Wroxham were the better side,” admitted Stone. “We worked hard but never really looked like winning the game and the big decision went against us.

“We’re giving away far too many goals and it’s because we’re too easy to play against. As a team we have to be tighter and make ourselves harder to beat.”

The return of striker Alex Theobald was a bright spot for Ely. He got through 70 minutes in his first appearance of the season following a lengthy groin problem.

The Robins’ last positive result was a 2-2 draw against title-chasing Stowmarket on December 22.

And the Suffolk club are again their opponents this Saturday at the Ellgia Stadium, 3pm, as Stone’s men go in search of a pick-me-up.

He added: “We had a good result over at Stowmarket, but we know we’re in for another hard game against them this Saturday.

“And the same applies the following Saturday when we play Histon too.

“The key spell in our season then starts later in February when we go into five games in a row against teams in the bottom half of the table with us.”

Stone handed a debut to on-loan Peterborough United youngster Mikkel Fosu against Wroxham. Another player from the League One club – full-back Rio Douglas – has also arrived this week and will be available to face Stowmarket.