Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City stung by last-gasp goal in cruel derby defeat

PUBLISHED: 09:28 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 12 September 2019

Ely City boss Brady Stone saw his side suffer a cruel defeat against Newmarket Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ely City boss Brady Stone saw his side suffer a cruel defeat against Newmarket Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Ely City boss Brady Stone was gutted after seeing his depleted side stung by a stoppage time derby decider.

The Robins slipped to a 3-2 defeat to local rivals Newmarket Town in a Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash at the Demcom Stadium on Tuesday night.

Stone's men twice held the lead over their big-spending visitors before finally succumbing to a last-gasp twist.

"I was absolutely distraught for the lads who gave their all," said Stone. "There's no doubt we deserved a point from the game before battling so hard from the first whistle to the last.

"The only criticism is we were guilty of conceding goals at bad times - just before half-time, shortly after going back ahead and then in the last few seconds which we didn't have chance to come back from.

"But I have to be proud of the way my young and inexperienced team competed against a side who spend a hell of a lot of money."

The local rivalry was cranked up a notch 24 hours before they actually took to the pitch as Town signed attacking ace Jordan Foster from Ely although the player, who only joined City in the summer, didn't face his former club.

City hit the front midway through the first half when Tom Williams converted a Jamie Alsop free-kick, but they were pegged back five minutes before the break by one of their former favourites.

Ex-City captain James Seymour restored parity and Newmarket then bossed much of the second half, although it was Ely who went back ahead.

You may also want to watch:

Defender Daniel Jeffrey, who was operating as an emergency striker with Steve Holder suspended, Fisher departed and Sam Reed, Ryan Harnwell and Alex Theobald all injured, finished a slick move.

The lead lasted only three minutes as Seymour again haunted his former club and Newmarket then completed the turnaround in the dying moments when Ross Paterson volleyed in.

City's casualty list grew further last night as Michael Harvey was forced off with a hamstring problem and Jeffrey hurt his groin.

They are both doubts for a Saturday trip to Godmanchester Rovers, 3pm, when Ash Walter and Joe Brannan will again be missing.

Skipper Jamie Alsop is also unavailable while Holder is banned for two more matches.

Stone has made a couple of approaches for attacking players as he bids to boost his squad.

City drew 0-0 with Stanway Rovers in another Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division home clash last Saturday.

A trio of terrific saves from Harry Reynolds ensured the Robins collected a point and recorded a first clean sheet of the season.

Most Read

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary’s Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Five remaining community waste recycling centres - in Soham, Ely, Cheveley and Chippenham - set to be closed by East Cambs Council

WRONG:Video tapes put into the dry recycling bin. Picrture; EAST CAMBS COUN CIL

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Police who stopped off in Ely to release a money spider back into the wild snare a county lines drug dealer suspect at the same time

Drugs inside a kinder egg and cash found on a suspected county lines drug dealer arrested in Ely. Picture; CAMBS COPS

County council trading arm This Land says 550 homes for Soham on track - but new report reveals growing list of financial pressures

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 575 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Most Read

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary’s Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Five remaining community waste recycling centres - in Soham, Ely, Cheveley and Chippenham - set to be closed by East Cambs Council

WRONG:Video tapes put into the dry recycling bin. Picrture; EAST CAMBS COUN CIL

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Police who stopped off in Ely to release a money spider back into the wild snare a county lines drug dealer suspect at the same time

Drugs inside a kinder egg and cash found on a suspected county lines drug dealer arrested in Ely. Picture; CAMBS COPS

County council trading arm This Land says 550 homes for Soham on track - but new report reveals growing list of financial pressures

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 575 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Latest from the Ely Standard

BARE KNUCKLE BOXING: Tyler Goodjohn ready to rule the world

Tyler Goodjohn fights for a world title on Saturday. Picture: ARCHANT

Top marks for King’s Ely student at maths training camp in Oxford

Talented King’s Ely student Eleanor MacGillivray is one of two from the whole of the UK to be invited to a Maths training camp at the University of Oxford. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Cambridgeshire college could sell off land to raise money for ‘dilapidated’ buildings

A Cambridgeshire college could sell off land for homes to raise funds for dilapidated buildings and to meet rising pupil numbers. Picture: HELEN DRAKE

County lines dealers locked up for more than 100 years

County lines drug dealers across Cambridgeshire have been jailed for a total of more than 100 years. Picture: POLICE.

‘Spitfires’ artwork donated to Stained Glass Museum in Ely thanks to donation from artist Brian Clarke

A piece of art titled ‘Spitfires’ is now on display at The Stained Glass Museum in Ely thanks to a donation from the artist Brian Clarke. Picture: JASMINE ALLEN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists