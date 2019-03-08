NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City continue revival with second successive victory

Matty Simpson set Ely City on the way to victory against Brantham in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Archant

Ely City continued their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division resurgence with a second successive victory last Saturday.

Brady Stone's men brushed aside Brantham Athletic at the Demcom Stadium with early goals in each half earning a 2-0 verdict.

Matt Simpson provided the breakthrough when tucking away a David Cooper cross and he then turned provider as Charlie Tunnell doubled the lead with his second goal in as many games.

City's victory came complete with only a second clean sheet of the season thanks to a couple of terrific saves from goalkeeper Harry Reynolds.

"It was the best performance we have produced as a team all season," insisted City chief Stone.

"We didn't always play our best football, but the hunger and desire of the players was clear to see.

"We stuck together, we put bodies on the line and we picked up another really pleasing result.

"It's great to follow up the win at Haverhill with another three points and the clean sheet makes it even more satisfying. Harry produced two absolutely world-class saves to ensure we got it.

"Going two months without a win was very tough even though we produced plenty of good performances in that time.

"But to now win two games in a row has done wonders for the belief and the confidence."

City's win-double has lifted them to 15th position in the Premier Division standings.

They hit the road to face one of the five sides currently below them this Saturday when meeting Walsham-le-Willows, 3pm.

But Stone is certainly not expecting an easy assigned in Suffolk with their opponents in good form since a managerial change last month.

"Walsham are unbeaten in five games since bringing in a new manager," added Stone.

"It's not a must-win game for us by any means, but it's one we don't really want to lose.

"I'll happily take a point over there but three would be fantastic to keep our run going.

"It's important we don't get carried away after a couple of wins and focus on continuing to put in the hard work."

Full-back Cooper has returned to Premier Division rivals Mildenhall Town after completing his loan spell with City.

Simpson is likely to revert to the right-back role at Walsham-le-Willows with Josh Lowe and Marcio Pereira battling to take over on the wing.