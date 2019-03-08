Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City continue revival with second successive victory

PUBLISHED: 10:19 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 07 November 2019

Matty Simpson set Ely City on the way to victory against Brantham in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Matty Simpson set Ely City on the way to victory against Brantham in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Archant

Ely City continued their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division resurgence with a second successive victory last Saturday.

Brady Stone's men brushed aside Brantham Athletic at the Demcom Stadium with early goals in each half earning a 2-0 verdict.

Matt Simpson provided the breakthrough when tucking away a David Cooper cross and he then turned provider as Charlie Tunnell doubled the lead with his second goal in as many games.

City's victory came complete with only a second clean sheet of the season thanks to a couple of terrific saves from goalkeeper Harry Reynolds.

"It was the best performance we have produced as a team all season," insisted City chief Stone.

"We didn't always play our best football, but the hunger and desire of the players was clear to see.

"We stuck together, we put bodies on the line and we picked up another really pleasing result.

"It's great to follow up the win at Haverhill with another three points and the clean sheet makes it even more satisfying. Harry produced two absolutely world-class saves to ensure we got it.

"Going two months without a win was very tough even though we produced plenty of good performances in that time.

You may also want to watch:

"But to now win two games in a row has done wonders for the belief and the confidence."

City's win-double has lifted them to 15th position in the Premier Division standings.

They hit the road to face one of the five sides currently below them this Saturday when meeting Walsham-le-Willows, 3pm.

But Stone is certainly not expecting an easy assigned in Suffolk with their opponents in good form since a managerial change last month.

"Walsham are unbeaten in five games since bringing in a new manager," added Stone.

"It's not a must-win game for us by any means, but it's one we don't really want to lose.

"I'll happily take a point over there but three would be fantastic to keep our run going.

"It's important we don't get carried away after a couple of wins and focus on continuing to put in the hard work."

Full-back Cooper has returned to Premier Division rivals Mildenhall Town after completing his loan spell with City.

Simpson is likely to revert to the right-back role at Walsham-le-Willows with Josh Lowe and Marcio Pereira battling to take over on the wing.

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Police stop car for dirty number plate only to find driver was hiding something from them

Police stopped this car for having a dirty number plate, only to find the driver was hiding something from them. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

New £21m station for Soham is given the green light by Network Rail

Combined Authority seals deal for Network Rail to build Soham station. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Fantastic fightbacks from Soham Town Rangers

Strike ace Sam Mulready hit a late leveller as Soham Town Rangers drew at Romford. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City continue revival with second successive victory

Matty Simpson set Ely City on the way to victory against Brantham in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Residents in March and Doddington without internet for three days as TalkTalk goes down in the Fens – routers are showing ‘red light of doom’

Residents in March and Doddington have been without internet for three days as the TalkTalk network has gone down. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists