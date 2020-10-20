No time to dwell on cup exits as Soham Town Rangers focus on impressive league start

Soham Town Rangers player-assistant boss Erkan Okay (pictured) believes the team must be consistent in their performances if they are to extend their positive start to the league season. Picture: DANIEL MASON Archant

Their cup hopes may have been dashed, but Soham Town Rangers are aiming to continue their impressive start to the league campaign.

Having been knocked out of the FA Cup and FA Trophy at the qualifying stages, Robbie Mason’s men have picked up form after losing once from four Isthmian League North Division games.

Their latest triumph came in a 1-0 home victory against Heybridge Swifts on Saturday, October 10, a team player-assistant boss Erkan Okay believes may challenge towards the top.

“The majority of the games we have been okay, but the Heybridge game was the standout performance; the lads were superb. That’s where we want to consistently be,” he said.

“Heybridge were a side pushing for the play-offs, Histon were a tough side and Maldon, who we picked up a result against, will be pushing at the top.

“We’ve got to take a lot of confidence from those results and push on, but we must be consistent in our approach.

“We’re disappointed with the cup runs, but with what we’re doing in the league, it’s been a good start. We’ll be as prepared as anything to get something from those fixtures.”

Soham played step six side Huntingdon Town in a friendly last week during a two-week hiatus from league action, securing a 2-1 success at Julius Martin Lane.

Defender Sam Kelly and striker Jake Andrews will miss the Greens’ next two home games against Grays Athletic on Saturday, 3pm, and lowly AFC Sudbury on Tuesday, October 27, 7.45pm, owing to injury and suspension.

However, Okay believes the team can adapt without some of their key men.

“Sam will be out for four to six weeks with a fractured metatarsal; he rolled his ankle in training. Jake is out for three games due to a red card he received against Cambridge City,” he said.

“Everyone in the squad has been used, so everyone has a part of play. Both Sam and Jake will be a loss positionally and personnel, but we’ll have to adapt.

“We won’t look at league positions going into the game; they don’t mean anything at the moment.

“Grays are another side looking to push at the top and Sudbury are a decent footballing side. We‘ll have information on both teams and aim to prepare rightly for them.”

