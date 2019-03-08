Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Player-coach Groves in the goals as Soham enjoy success at Sudbury ahead of FA Trophy test

PUBLISHED: 09:57 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:57 24 October 2019

Player-coach Lloyd Groves left scored once at the wrong end and twice at the right end as Soham Town Rangers won at AFC Sudbury. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

Assistant boss Erkan Okay believes there is currently a major buzz around Soham Town Rangers.

The Greens climbed back into the Isthmian League North Division top-eight with an exciting 4-2 success at AFC Sudbury last Saturday.

It was a victory which featured a hat-trick of sorts from Rangers player-coach Lloyd Groves who struck twice at the right end after scoring an own goal during an eventful second half.

Lewis Clayton put Soham ahead early on but his effort was soon cancelled out by the hosts. Groves then gifted AFC Sudbury the lead just after the hour but then levelled four minutes later.

Strike ace Sam Mulready completed the Rangers turnaround before Groves struck again to seal the points.

"I felt we were good value for the win," said Okay, who was part of the Rangers team. "The own goal that put Sudbury ahead in the second half really brought the game into life.

"Getting back level so quickly was crucial and that gave us the momentum to go and get another great win.

"Beating a decent footballing side away from home on their 3G pitch - and coming from behind to do it - is really pleasing.

"The atmosphere around the club is really good.

"There is a real determination to make things better on and off the pitch and that's exciting for the future."

It was a particularly sweet success for Okay as he suffered a career-threatening cruciate ligament injury at the same ground back in 2017 when playing for AFC Sudbury.

Soham were then beaten 3-1 on penalties at Histon in the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday after a 1-1 deadlock.

Rangers led through a full debut goal for teenager Josh James while their side also included Alfie Connor following the midfielder's return from a spell at St Neots Town.

Defender Lee Chaffey and midfielder Marcus Hall were also involved after lengthy injury lay-offs.

Rangers are bottom of their group with one game - at home to Ware on November 5 - to go.

They have a much more significant cup clash this Saturday when travelling to higher-level St Ives Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy, 3pm.

Okay admits the Greens will be underdogs for the all-Cambridgeshire clash against a Saints side struggling in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

"It looks St Ives are having a tough season," added Okay. "They are clearly struggling for form, but they are still an established Step 3 club and it will take a huge performance from us to get through."

Fitting tribute to ‘much-respected’ Soham man as new £15 million easyJet plane is named after the late engineer

A new multi-million pound easyJet plane has been named after a much-loved Soham man � Frazer Lofts � after he died from cancer. Picture: Supplied/easyJet/Facebook

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

‘Most important tractor ever to come to auction in the UK’ sells for a record-breaking £328,600

The UK auction record for a vintage or classic tractor was smashed when the 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor sold for £328,600 in Sutton. The 1903 IVEL Agricultural Motor 2cylinder petrol TRACTOR Reg. No. AO 385 Serial No: 131 is pictured. Picture: CHEFFINS.

Ely man with two-foot long rusty knife in his car is charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry

Kane Saunders, 27, of Clayway, Ely, has been charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry. When police arrested him in Avocet Grove, Soham, yesterday (October 22), they discovered this two-foot long knife in the boot of his car. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/ TWITTER.

‘Best day ever’ says Ross Taylor as he welcomes HRH the Princess Royal to 90 minute tour of Corkers Crisps near Ely

HRH The Princess Royal on a visit to Corkers Crisps at Little Downham. She stepped from the helicopter to be warmly greeted by company bosses as she visited the factory and met workers. Picture; ROB BARTON

