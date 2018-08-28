Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Soham Town Rangers raise a glass to new sponsorship deal

PUBLISHED: 11:28 23 January 2019

Nick Flack of N & C Glass is pictured with Soham Town Rangers chairperson Karen Prewett.

It wasn’t just a good Saturday on the pitch for Soham Town Rangers – they also received a major boost off it.

The local club announced a new deal with N & C Glass Ltd for sponsorship of the main stand at Julius Martin Lane ahead of their terrific 3-1 triumph against high-flying Heybridge Swifts.

Company chief Nick Flack said: “I have always enjoyed socialising at Soham Town Rangers. I am also a great believer, after running N & C for nearly 36 years, in giving back to the local community.”

Rangers welcomed a number of business representatives to the game against Heybridge and were rewarded with a number of offers of support. The club also have a Sportsman’s Dinner planned for April as they seek to raise further revenue.

Chairperson Karen Prewett said: “We are ever so grateful to N & C for their support.

“We are always looking for new sponsors and the deals we have are very realistic

“We would welcome anyone who might be interested in coming on board.”

Any individuals or businesses interesting in backing Rangers should contact Vince Mallett at vincentmallett@hotmail.co.uk

