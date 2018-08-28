NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Strike ace Sam hits hat-trick as Soham Town Rangers continue revival ahead of derby date

Sam Mulready hit a hat-trick as Soham Town Rangers triumphed at Tilbury. Picture: SOHAM TOWN RANGERS FC Archant

Assistant boss Erkan Okay insists he is not in the least bit surprised by Soham Town Rangers’ terrific transformation.

The Greens have powered seven points clear of the Bostik North Division drop-zone after reeling off four victories in their last five games.

Their latest success arrived last Saturday when a second-half hat-trick from Sam Mulready earned a 3-0 win at Tilbury.

“I always said I had full belief in our players,” said Okay, who is number two to manager Robbie Mason.

“We were very unlucky in several games earlier in the season and we also had to deal with a whole host of injuries.

“But we’ve shown what we’re about lately since getting a full squad back together.

“I can’t praise the lads enough for the character they have shown to improve our league position so much in a short space of time after being bottom.

“Their hard work has been rewarded, they are showing real maturity in their performances and we are all striving to climb further up the table.”

Mulready opened the scoring midway through the second half at Tilbury when heading in a Will Gardner corner from point-blank range.

And he then sealed victory with two further goals in the space of three minutes late on.

He cleverly flicked in a Gardner cross to double the advantage before completing his treble with a fine header after being picked out by Ryan Auger’s corner.

Soham are out to continue their fine run by claiming derby success this Saturday.

Rangers make the short trip to Mildenhall, 3pm, and Okay admits they have revenge on their minds after a 3-1 home defeat in the reverse fixture back in September.

“There’s no doubt we owe them one,” added Okay. “We were very poor when Mildenhall won at our place earlier in the season. They battered us in all truth.

“We were in a difficult position back then and they were doing better, but things have turned around since then.

“We’re now the team higher up in the table and they are only just above the bottom two on goal difference.”

Soham have lost the services of wideman Prince Mutswunguma for the time being.

He was recalled by parent club St Neots Town late last week.