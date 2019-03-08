Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: New Robins signing Foster's treble extends Ely City's perfect start in impressive win

PUBLISHED: 15:47 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 07 August 2019

Ely City boss Brady Stone. Picture: IAN CARTER

Summer signing Jordan Foster proved the difference last night as he fired his Ely City teammates to successive victories.

Foster instigated his side's 3-1 win over nearby Mildenhall Town at the Demcom Stadium on Tuesday, netting an impressive hat-trick to maintain Ely's perfect start to the new Thurlow Nunn Premier Division season.

Despite absorbing heavy amounts of pressure during the first-half, Ely fought back to claim all three points, which manager Brady Stone highly acknowledged.

"We knew we weren't going to have a lot of the ball, but it was about how we were disciplined, how we attacked them and how we kept the ball," Stone said.

"They dug in, worked hard and kept their shape; we were dangerous on the break, and I'm delighted.

"We've added a bit of quality and it's made a difference tonight."

Having gone behind to a Jack Brame strike, Foster levelled ten minutes from the interval with a powerful low effort, before handing Ely the initiative courtesy of a goalkeeping error on the hour.

The winger then sealed his treble after linking up with fellow signing Luke Crisp to pounce onto a rebound, summing up an astute team display.

"I thought he was quiet for the first half-hour, and as soon as he scored, he came to life," Stone added.

"That's what he can do; he's a dangerous player.

"He took his three goals really well, so I'm delighted for him and for team; it was a good team performance."

It was not all about Foster, though, with Ryan Harnwell being denied from a free-kick in front of a joyous home crowd.

Ely now take a short break from league action when they travel to Potton United in an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie on Saturday (3pm), and boss Stone is optimistic his side can get the job done.

"It's massive for the club," he added.

"We don't know too much about Potton, but hopefully we can get the win."

If Ely do progress against the Spartan South Midlands League outfit, they will visit Wisbech Town in the next round on August 24.

