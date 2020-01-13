NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City stalemate a case of 'two points dropped', says joint boss McAvoy

Luke McAvoy believes Ely City's stalemate on Saturday was a case of two points dropped after a resurgent second-half performance.

The Robins missed a host of opportunities after the break in their 1-1 draw with Godmanchester Rovers, despite edging clearer of the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division relegation zone.

Ely remain winless in all competitions since November, and joint-manager McAvoy felt it was a missed opportunity.

"It feels like two points dropped," McAvoy said.

"You look at the games that are winnable and perhaps aren't winnable, and this is one we knew was winnable.

"It feels like we've missed the chance to get a couple extra points we desperately need. It's a game we had to win and it's disappointing, but it was a pleasing performance."

Youngster Harry French equalised after Godmanchester took a 10th-minute lead through Austen Diaper in McAvoy's and Ben Farmer's first home game in charge.

French has now scored in successive games under the new leadership, and his form could prove pivotal to Ely's survival hopes this season.

"He's keen, he's hungry, he wants to score goals and it's a real asset to have a young player like him," McAvoy said.

"Hopefully we can improve him and hopefully the difference between us staying up and going down.

"The new lads we've brought in are all doing well; people like Ash Walter and at the back were good as well.

"We had a lot more pace about us and the lads are getting used to playing with a striker that can run in behind and be a threat all of the time."

Ely visit runaway leaders Stowmarket Town next Saturday (3pm), as they look to extend their three-point gap from the foot of the table.

But although the Robins may be underdogs, McAvoy is optimistic for his new-look squad.

"We'll have a go, we've got nothing to lose," he added.

"They'll be expecting to win, so hopefully we can go and give them a bit of a fright.

"They're all together and they all want to do well. They want to show that they're step five players and there's definitely plenty of spirit about them to make sure we stay up."