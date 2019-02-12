Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Top-scorer fires Soham Town Rangers to success

PUBLISHED: 11:22 06 March 2019

Sam Mulready hit the only goal as the Greens triumphed at Witham Town. Picture: SOHAM TOWN RANGERS FC

Top-scorer Sam Mulready received the plaudits after firing Soham Town Rangers to a crucial success last Saturday.

The frontman’s 17th goal of the season was enough to earn three precious Bostik North Division points for the Greens as they triumphed 1-0 at Witham Town.

Mulready broke the deadlock three minutes after the break with a smart finish after debutant strike-partner Mark Lovell harried a defender into losing the ball.

Rangers held on for victory despite having left-back Will Gardner dismissed midway through the second half for a high challenge. Their fifth away success of the campaign carried them nine points clear of the drop-zone with nine matches to go.

“It was a great win and one that we really needed,” said assistant boss Erkan Okay. “We put the pressure on the lads and they responded well to that.

“Sam is a great striker who we’re lucky to have at the club. He’s a natural goalscorer and also has a terrific all-round game.

“To score 17 times in a side that has been struggling at the bottom end of the table for much of the season is a brilliant return.

“I personally think Sam should be playing higher as he has done in the past. We never stand in the way of a player who has the chance to progress, but we obviously don’t want to lose him either.”

Rangers have actually now gained more points on their travels (16 from 15 games) than they have collected on their own Julius Martin Lane turf (14 from 14 games).

They have the opportunity to change that statistic this Saturday when hosting Barking, 3pm.

The London side are two places and six points above the Greens in the standings.

Okay added: “We’re in a run of three very important games which started with Witham, continues this Saturday against Barking and then goes onto the away game at Great Wakering next weekend.

“We’ve got the win at Witham already and we’re looking for more positive results to keep us clear of trouble.

“Our fate is very much in our hands now and we’ll do everything in our power not to mess up from the position we’ve climbed into.

“We were bottom of the table in November so everyone can be proud of the progress we’ve made.”

Gardner begins a four-match suspension following his second dismissal of the season.

