Youngsters set to batter the opposition after chippy sponsors new kit

PUBLISHED: 14:55 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 30 October 2020

Littleport Rangers Under 12 Navy have been sponsored by Rumbles Fish Bar for the 2020-21 season. Picture: SUPPLIED/PENCE PENDLE

Archant

A junior football club has been rejuvenated off the field thanks to their kit sponsor for this season.

Littleport Rangers Under 12 Navy have announced that Rumbles Fish Bar will sponsor the team’s kit for the 2020-21 campaign, having previously supported the team four years ago.

Pence Pendle, chairman of Littleport Rangers FC for 10 years, said: “My goalkeeper’s brother works in the chip shop and Jamal said he wanted to do another kit sponsor.

“The club is all run by volunteers and supported by the local community, so we rely on sponsorship for kits and equipment for the kids.

“Without Rumbles making these contributions, the teams would struggle to survive.”

Littleport Rangers FC boasts an under 9s team, three under 12s sides and an under 13s team, all of them playing in either the Cambridgeshire Mini Soccer or District Colts leagues.

