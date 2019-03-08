Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Holders Ely City suffer shock county cup exit as struggles continue

PUBLISHED: 11:35 16 October 2019

Ely City chief Brady Stone admits improvement is required. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ely City chief Brady Stone admits improvement is required. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Ely City's reign as Cambs Invitation Cup kings is over.

The Robins lifted the county crown in the last two seasons but fell at the first hurdle this term last night (Tuesday).

They were beaten 2-1 by a Cambridge University Press side who play two levels below them in the Cambridgeshire County League.

City fell behind on the stroke of half-time and then conceded again late in the second half. Substitute Steve Holder halved the Ely arrears but they couldn't claw themselves level.

"It was disappointing to fall at the first hurdle in a competition we have won for the last two years," said Stone. "The fact we went out to a team from two leagues below is even more frustrating."

That surprise cup exit came hot on the heels of a 3-1 defeat at Long Melford in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

A high-class consolation goal from substitute George Darling in his first appearance of the season after a long injury lay-off was one of few highlights for City, who have now lost four successive games in all competitions.

"Things have to improve massively," added Stone. "We're not in a very good place at the moment.

"Hand on heart I'm sure exactly what is wrong or how to put it right, but everyone will keep working as hard as possibly can.

"It might well be time where we need to try to shake things up with a few new faces, but that's not easy for us to attract players with our budget."

Midfielder Marcio Pereira has arrived from Lakenheath and made his City debut as a substitute at Long Melford and then started the county cup loss.

City now host Kirkley & Pakefield in the Premier Division this Saturday before welcoming Godmanchester Rovers to the Demcom Stadium on Tuesday in the League Challenge Cup.

Most Read

‘We are so lucky to have found it’ - rare stolen Land Rover from Isleham found hidden in grass and painted black 10 miles away

A rare red Land Rover that was stolen from a devastated 19-year-old in Isleham was found 10 miles away – repainted black – near Lakenheath. Picture; SUBMITTED

LETTER: A cola a day is ‘irresponsible’

Jean Cox (91) drinks a coke a day in Ely. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

LETTER: ‘It seems quite clear that a small minority is not doing the “right thing”’ says county councillor on tractor drivers

Accident involving tractor in Haddenham last week prompted a response from Cllr Bill Hunt about tractor drivers in general. He is emphatic he is not commenting on this particular incident. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

50 pupils with special educational needs could be among first to make their own way to school in cost saving/ training plan by county council

SEND pupils in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough could be taught to travel to school independently in a bid to save nearly £11,000 per pupil per year, Most currently use taxis.

Online gig to be streamed in memory of former Witchford teacher Lesley Bello Hernandez who was killed in crash earlier this year

A Facebook Live gig will be steamed in memory of a former Witchford Village College teacher who was killed in a crash earlier this year. Picture: Supplied/Michaela Fedeczko

Most Read

‘We are so lucky to have found it’ - rare stolen Land Rover from Isleham found hidden in grass and painted black 10 miles away

A rare red Land Rover that was stolen from a devastated 19-year-old in Isleham was found 10 miles away – repainted black – near Lakenheath. Picture; SUBMITTED

LETTER: A cola a day is ‘irresponsible’

Jean Cox (91) drinks a coke a day in Ely. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

LETTER: ‘It seems quite clear that a small minority is not doing the “right thing”’ says county councillor on tractor drivers

Accident involving tractor in Haddenham last week prompted a response from Cllr Bill Hunt about tractor drivers in general. He is emphatic he is not commenting on this particular incident. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

50 pupils with special educational needs could be among first to make their own way to school in cost saving/ training plan by county council

SEND pupils in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough could be taught to travel to school independently in a bid to save nearly £11,000 per pupil per year, Most currently use taxis.

Online gig to be streamed in memory of former Witchford teacher Lesley Bello Hernandez who was killed in crash earlier this year

A Facebook Live gig will be steamed in memory of a former Witchford Village College teacher who was killed in a crash earlier this year. Picture: Supplied/Michaela Fedeczko

Latest from the Ely Standard

HRH the Princess Royal to visit Chatteris, Huntingdon and Little Downham near Ely today

HRH Princess Anne is on a visit to the Fens, East Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire today (October 16). She'll be at the Museum of Armed Policing in Chatteris, Corkers Crisps Ely and Hotel Chocolat in Huntingdon. She is pictured on a visit to Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris earlier this year. Picture: ARCHANT.

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Soham Town Rangers savour terrific FA Trophy triumph

Soham Town Rangers celebrate a goal against Bury Town (pic Paul Voller)

Police probe death of Cambridgeshire father of five just days after he was assaulted in his home

Cambridgeshire Police announced today they are investigating the circumstances of a death of a man in Bury, near Ramsey. Robert Duquemin, 53, died at a property in Ringwood Close on the morning of Thursday (October 10). Picture: CAMBS POLICE/GOOGLE

Royal Papworth Hospital is first to be rated ‘outstanding’ in all five areas by Care Quality Commission

Royal Papworth Hospital has become the first NHS Hospital Trust to be rated ‘outstanding’ across all five areas of a Care Quality Commission inspection. Picture: PAPWORTH HOSPITAL.

Haddenham & Ely Amateur Boxing Club pull out the stops for annual show

Harrison Reynolds of Haddenham & Ely ABC with Dave ‘Boy’ Green after winning his first bout for the club at Ely College. Picture: MIKE SAWYER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists