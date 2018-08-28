NON-LEAGUE: Soham Town Rangers chiefs got it wrong at Coggeshall

Injury victim Joe Carden is back in training for Soham Town Rangers. Picture: ANDY BURFORD Archant

Soham Town Rangers’ management team admitted they got it wrong last Saturday.

That was the honest assessment of assistant boss Erkan Okay following a 3-0 defeat at play-off hopefuls Coggeshall Town.

They were forced into a reshuffle after Rangers fell behind in the fourth minute. The Greens were later killed off by two further Coggeshall strikes in the early part of the second half.

“We hold our hands up,” said Okay. “We got it wrong tactically.

“We set up a bit too defensively and probably made changes we didn’t need to make after wins in our previous two games.

“We had to change the shape after falling behind early on but we were well beaten by the better team on the day.”

Rangers, who sit a point above the relegation zone, host high-flying Heybridge Swifts at Julius Martin Lane this Saturday, 3pm.

And Okay knows another tough test lies ahead against the second-placed side, adding: “Heybridge are chasing promotion and will be high on confidence.

“But I’m sure there will be a decent crowd in and hopefully we can put in a performance to get something from the game.

“This game – just like last Saturday at Coggeshall – won’t determine our season, but getting a result could really give us a boost.

“We’ve only had one draw all season and being able to pick up a point in games could be really crucial to keeping us up.”

Defender Lewis Endacott is unavailable but wideman Joe Carden is back in training after three months out with a knee injury.