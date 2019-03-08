Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: New Ely City striker arrives in style with hat-trick

PUBLISHED: 09:14 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 17 July 2019

New Ely City signing Ryan Harnwell in action for previous club Wisbech Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ely City chief Brady Stone is delighted to finally complete the capture of striker Ryan Harnwell.

The frontman - a long-time target of the Robins - announced his arrival with a Tuesday hat-trick in an 8-1 pre-season friendly thumping of local rivals Soham Town Rangers.

And Stone expects strong competition for places in attack with five recognised forwards now in the City squad for the new Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season.

He said: "Ryan brings a lot of pace and strength in attack which are things we have been lacking.

"I've been aware of Ryan for several years and tried to bring him into the club last season only for the deal to fall through.

"But it's great to finally get our man and we have some excellent striking options now with the likes of Ryan, Sam, young Josh, Alex Theobald and Steve Holder.

"Competition for places up front is going and that is exactly what I want as a manager."

Stone has also added utility player Michael Harvey to his Ely squad. Harvey has played for Mildenhall Town in the past and joins from fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Hadleigh.

