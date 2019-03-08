JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Fine start to the season for Soham Town Rangers talents

Goalkeeper Mylo Hanley is at full-stretch during the goalless Eastern Junior Alliance draw between Soham Town Rangers Under 14s and Godmanchester Town White. Picture: ADAM HANLEY Archant

A new generation of Soham Town Rangers talents are enjoying a fine start to the season.

The club's Under 14 side are unbeaten in the new Eastern Junior Alliance campaign.

They have collected four points from their opening two fixtures in the Yellow Division and have also made progress in the League Challenge Cup competition.

Their latest outing last Sunday ended in a goalless draw against Godmanchester Town White.

Ben Curtis came closest to a breakthrough for Soham when hitting the post, but they were reliant on a series of fine saves from goalkeeper Mylo Hanley at the other end.

Soham had won 7-0 at Bury Town in their league opener with Hamish Jennings hitting a hat-trick in that emphatic success. He was also on target in a 3-1 cup win against Woodford and Soham now travel to Berkhamsted in the next round of that competition this Sunday.