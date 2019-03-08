Advanced search

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Fine start to the season for Soham Town Rangers talents

PUBLISHED: 10:34 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 02 October 2019

Goalkeeper Mylo Hanley is at full-stretch during the goalless Eastern Junior Alliance draw between Soham Town Rangers Under 14s and Godmanchester Town White. Picture: ADAM HANLEY

Goalkeeper Mylo Hanley is at full-stretch during the goalless Eastern Junior Alliance draw between Soham Town Rangers Under 14s and Godmanchester Town White. Picture: ADAM HANLEY

Archant

A new generation of Soham Town Rangers talents are enjoying a fine start to the season.

The club's Under 14 side are unbeaten in the new Eastern Junior Alliance campaign.

They have collected four points from their opening two fixtures in the Yellow Division and have also made progress in the League Challenge Cup competition.

You may also want to watch:

Their latest outing last Sunday ended in a goalless draw against Godmanchester Town White.

Ben Curtis came closest to a breakthrough for Soham when hitting the post, but they were reliant on a series of fine saves from goalkeeper Mylo Hanley at the other end.

Soham had won 7-0 at Bury Town in their league opener with Hamish Jennings hitting a hat-trick in that emphatic success. He was also on target in a 3-1 cup win against Woodford and Soham now travel to Berkhamsted in the next round of that competition this Sunday.

Most Read

New Christian secondary school for 600 pupils could be built in Soham - but county council bosses aren’t in favour

A new Christian secondary school for 600 students could be built in Soham. Proposals have been put forward by St Bede’s Inter-Church School, in Cambridge. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

He’s going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

Balloons and cake for first resident at new 66-bed care home in Ely

A new 66-bed care home in Ely that has a salon, library – and even a cinema – has welcomed its first resident Bobby. Picture: Greensleeves Care

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains make their way through Ely station

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains made a stop at Ely station as the Cambridge to Norwich service passed through. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Most Read

New Christian secondary school for 600 pupils could be built in Soham - but county council bosses aren’t in favour

A new Christian secondary school for 600 students could be built in Soham. Proposals have been put forward by St Bede’s Inter-Church School, in Cambridge. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

He’s going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

Balloons and cake for first resident at new 66-bed care home in Ely

A new 66-bed care home in Ely that has a salon, library – and even a cinema – has welcomed its first resident Bobby. Picture: Greensleeves Care

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains make their way through Ely station

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains made a stop at Ely station as the Cambridge to Norwich service passed through. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Proposed social media ‘guidelines’ for councillors in Cambridgeshire revoked

Plans for social media ‘guidelines’ for councillors in Cambridgeshire have been revoked. Picture: Tracy Le Blanc/File

Sporting stars to be special guests at Haddenham & Ely Amateur Boxing Club

Sporting stars past and present will be special guests at Haddenham & Ely Amateur Boxing Club. Tyler Goodjohn is pictured. Picture: KATH SANSOM

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Fine start to the season for Soham Town Rangers talents

Goalkeeper Mylo Hanley is at full-stretch during the goalless Eastern Junior Alliance draw between Soham Town Rangers Under 14s and Godmanchester Town White. Picture: ADAM HANLEY

Quite a win for Ely Tigers as they thrash Crusaders 111-3

Full Time Ely Tigers 111 – 3 Crusaders. Scott McFarlane breaks free. Picture: STEVE WELLS

REVIEW: The Lady Vanishes at Cambridge Arts Theatre - a train journey that doesn’t quite arrive

Gwen Taylor stars in The Lady Vanishes at Cambridge Arts Theatre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists