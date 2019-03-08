Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: A ‘mad 15 minutes’ cost Soham Town Rangers

PUBLISHED: 10:57 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 13 March 2019

Soham defenders Lee Chaffey and Lloyd Groves, and goalkeeper Craig Foxhall, can't prevent Barking's second goal last Saturday. Picture: TERRY GILBERT

Soham defenders Lee Chaffey and Lloyd Groves, and goalkeeper Craig Foxhall, can't prevent Barking's second goal last Saturday. Picture: TERRY GILBERT

Soham Town Rangers were left to rue a ‘mad 15 minutes’ when suffering a home defeat last Saturday.

Soham Town Rangers man Jack Mochalski in action against Barking. Picture: TERRY GILBERTSoham Town Rangers man Jack Mochalski in action against Barking. Picture: TERRY GILBERT

The Greens were beaten 2-1 by Barking in a Bostik North Division clash at Julius Martin Lane.

Rangers fell behind from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute and saw their deficit double two minutes before half-time.

Lewis Clayton halved the arrears in spectacular style eight minutes into the second half with a fine free-kick - his first goal since returning to the club recently following a spell playing in Wales.

Rangers then piled on the pressure but couldn’t claw their way level as the visiting side produced a resolute defensive display.

Soham goalkeeper Craig Foxall gets off the ground last Saturday. Picture: TERRY GILBERTSoham goalkeeper Craig Foxall gets off the ground last Saturday. Picture: TERRY GILBERT

“It was a disappointing result as we performed pretty well for most of the game,” said Okay.

“But a mad 15 minutes before half-time – in which we conceded twice – proved very costly.

“We allowed Barking to build a lead that they were able to hang on to in the second half.

“Had we come in only 1-0 down, it could we have been a different game, but hats off to Barking for defending really well.”

Rangers remain nine points above the drop-zone ahead of a 90-mile trip to Great Wakering Rovers tomorrow.

The Essex side are level on points with the Greens and Okay views the fixture as an opportunity to claim a positive result.

He added: “We beat Great Wakering at our place earlier in the season and played very well in the process.

“They’ve added some good quality to their squad in recent weeks, but we need to move on from the Barking defeat and try to pick up points.

“Results elsewhere went our way last Saturday, but that’s not something we can rely on.

“We have to take care of our own business and get the points on the board as quickly as possible.

“We want to be able to enjoy the end of the season rather than being worried about going down.”

* The youngest player to ever appear in the World Cup finals is on his way to Soham Town Rangers for a Sportsman’s Dinner.

Former Northern Ireland international Norman Whiteside is one of the guest speakers at the April 18 event, along with footballer-turned-racehorse trainer Mick Quinn.

Tickets for the bash, which also includes a three-course meal, are priced at £500 for a table of 10. They can be purchased from Mark Goldsack on 07831 168899 or email mgelyvate@aol.com

