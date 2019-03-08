Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Soham Town Rangers another point closer to safety

PUBLISHED: 10:55 20 March 2019

Lewis Endacott scored Soham Town Rangers' leveller in their 1-1 draw at Great Wakering. Picture: TERRY GILBERT

Lewis Endacott scored Soham Town Rangers' leveller in their 1-1 draw at Great Wakering. Picture: TERRY GILBERT

Archant

Soham Town Rangers edged closer to Bostik League North Division safety last Saturday.

The Greens battled to a 1-1 draw in a wind-ravaged clash at Great Wakering Rovers.

They fell behind after just seven minutes, but levelled through Lewis Endacott with 18 minutes to go in freak fashion as his cross deceived the home goalkeeper.

Rangers then had Alfie Connor sent off in the dying moments for a late challenge, but held on for a point.

“It wouldn’t have been much of a watch for a spectator, but the main thing is we picked up another point,” said Soham assistant boss Erkan Okay.

“The teams with the wind didn’t really gain anything from it as the ball just kept running out of play.

“Both sides scored when they were against the wind, but the conditions completely ruined the game.”

Soham dropped one place in the standings to 17th, but they remain nine points above the drop-zone.

They host another team in the bottom half of the table – Canvey Island – at Julius Martin Lane this Saturday, 3pm.

“Canvey Island are a massive club at this level,” added Okay. “But they’re not having a great season by their own expectations and they’re not in great form, so it’s a chance for us to pick up another positive result.

“That’s what we have to do – just keeping getting results rather than worrying too much about what others are doing.”

Soham handed a debut to teenage defender Adam Crowther at Great Wakering after he arrived on a dual-registration deal from Royston Town, but he’s not available this Saturday. Connor and Will Gardner are banned while Jon Kaye is unavailable.

