NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Soham Town Rangers enjoy hot streak during a 'fantastic' week

Sam Mulready scored one of the Soham Town Rangers goals as they beat Felixstowe & Walton. Picture: ROBERT CAMPION Archant

Assistant manager Erkan Okay insists all Soham Town Rangers feet must remain firmly on the ground.

The Greens have ignited their season with three victories in the space of a week to make FA Cup progress and then climb the BetVictor North Division standings.

Their purple patch began with a 2-0 success against lower-level Biggleswade United in the preliminary round of the FA Cup on August 24 which was swiftly followed by a first league win of the campaign only 48 hours later when Robbie Mason's men triumphed 2-1 at Dereham.

And they produced an even better display to continue the hot streak last Saturday when seeing off Felixstowe & Walton 3-0 at Julius Martin Lane.

Soham took command with two goals in as many minutes late in the first half - Jake Andrews grabbed the first of them before leading scorer Sam Mulready struck for the fifth time in as many matches.

Rangers goalkeeper Josh Pope was rarely troubled and his side duly sealed victory with 11 minutes to go when Toby Andrews followed the lead of his twin brother in finding the net.

"It was a good result earned by a good performance," said player and number two Okay.

"We started the game really well and then dropped off a little bit. The two goals came at a great time and gave us a lift.

"We played very well after that and then killed the game off with the third goal and it was great to keep our good run going.

"It's been a fantastic week with three wins and we're delighted with how well the lads stepping up to this level have dealt with that.

"The application has been spot-on in every game and that's the minimum myself and Robbie demand of our players.

"The twins have good quality, work hard and possess a real killer instinct. They've provided a breath of fresh air along with Matty Allan who also came in during the summer.

"Those lads are chipping with goals and also creating plenty for Sam, who has picked up where he left off.

"But it is still early days and we can't get carried away. We have to ensure we keep putting in the work and performing at the levels we know we're capable of hitting."

Rangers now turn their attention to knockout competitions. They go to Cambridge City tonight (Wednesday, 7.45pm) in the group stage of the Velocity Trophy competition before doing battle in the next round of the FA Cup this Saturday.

Soham appear to have received a favourable draw again with another home tie against lower-level rivals.

Suffolk side Whitton United are the visitors to Julius Martin Lane, 3pm, for a tie which is worth £4,500 to the winners, but Okay has warned against complacency.

He added: "There is no better chance of making progress than facing a lower-level team at home, but we all know that anything can happen in a cup game.

"We definitely can't take anything for granted or allow any complacency to creep in. We have to continue doing what we've been doing."