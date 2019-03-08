NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Fantastic fightbacks from Soham Town Rangers

Strike ace Sam Mulready hit a late leveller as Soham Town Rangers drew at Romford. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Soham Town Rangers are fast becoming the comebacks kings.

Tom Newman celebrates scoring for Soham Town Rangers in their draw at Romford. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO Tom Newman celebrates scoring for Soham Town Rangers in their draw at Romford. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

The Greens have produced two stirring recoveries in recent days.

They battled back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at bottom side Romford last Saturday to collect a valuable BetVictor North Division point.

Soham fell behind on the half-hour but Tom Newman levelled early in the second period.

Goals either side of the hour mark then eased the struggling hosts into the driving seat before Rangers responded.

Callum Russell gets in a strike as Soham Town Rangers drew at Romford last Saturday. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO Callum Russell gets in a strike as Soham Town Rangers drew at Romford last Saturday. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Defender Cameron Watson halved the arrears and top-scorer Sam Mulready restored parity with two minutes to go.

Rangers, who slipped to 11th in the standings, then produced an even more dramatic turnaround on Tuesday night.

They completed their Group 3 fixtures in the Velocity Cup with a 6-5 penalty shoot-out success against Ware at Julius Martin Lane.

Rangers were 4-0 down at half-time before roaring back in the second period to level.

Lewis Clayton of Soham Town Rangers does battle with a Romford opponent last Saturday. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO Lewis Clayton of Soham Town Rangers does battle with a Romford opponent last Saturday. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Newman began the fightback with Ryan Auger then reducing the arrears further. Mulready pulled Rangers to within one goal of the visitors before Auger levelled.

The Greens then prevailed 6-5 from the spot with Watson tucking away the decisive penalty.

Assistant boss Erkan Okay said: "We have produced two really pleasing fightbacks but we obviously don't want to find ourselves in the position of having to chase games in this way.

Ryan Auger gave chase as Soham Town Rangers faced Romford last Saturday. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO Ryan Auger gave chase as Soham Town Rangers faced Romford last Saturday. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

"Romford played well on Saturday considering the league position we're in whereas we weren't at our best.

"We didn't deal with the problems they caused us well enough, but the positive is that we battled back to get a point and I think a draw was probably a fair result in the end.

"We tried a few things out on Tuesday in terms of the way we set up, but we still selected a team that was good enough to compete much better than we did in the first half.

"A few strong words were said at half-time and the reaction was excellent. We asked the boys to win the second half and to come back in the way they did was unbelievable.

"It is a game that will stick in the memory."

Rangers return to league action on Saturday when hosting Great Wakering Rovers, 3pm, before going to higher-level Hayes & Yeading in the FA Trophy on Wednesday.