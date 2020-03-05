NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Soham Town Rangers intend to put the focus back on football

Soham Town Rangers assistant boss Erkan Okay with manager Robbie Mason behind him. Picture: ANDY BURFORD Archant

Assistant boss Erkan Okay wants the focus to be back on football at Soham Town Rangers.

The local club hit the headlines for the wrong reasons last week with two current players, Okay and manager Robbie Mason all charged over betting offences.

But it is matters on the pitch which now have the Greens' full attention as they prepare to return to BetVictor North Division action by hosting promotion hopefuls Aveley this Saturday, 3pm.

"It will be nice to be able to focus on football again," admitted Okay. "It's been a challenging time for us as individuals and as a club.

"Everyone has been very supportive and we're looking forward to getting back on the pitch and hopefully picking up points.

"We've progressed well lately and a top-10 finish is there for the taking with 11 games to go.

"The aim is very much to finish the season strongly and get into as high a position as possible."

Opponents Aveley dished out a 5-1 drubbing to Rangers in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

They have also reached the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy where they bowed out to National League big-guns Notts County last weekend.

"Aveley have done brilliantly," added Okay. "They have the facilities and the structure to be able to step up and we know they are keen to win promotion.

"They hammered us at their place when we were very poor defensively and we need to ensure there is no repeat of that."

Matty Allan and Callum Russell are both banned following the club's betting issues while Okay is out with a calf problem.

Rangers' trip to Tilbury last Saturday was postponed. It has been rescheduled for March 24.