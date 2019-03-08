NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Opportunity knocks for three new Soham Town Rangers recruits

New Soham Town Rangers signing Ben Keating (left) in action for previous club Huntingdon Town. Picture: JAMES RICHARDSON Archant

Soham Town Rangers assistant boss Erkan Okay is confident three new recruits will grasp the opportunity to climb the footballing ladder.

The Greens have snapped up defenders Patrick Campbell and Cameron Watson, and midfielder Ben Keating in recent days.

Campbell arrives from the London area after finishing last season with Step 5 outfit Cockfosters, while Watson and Keating both jump up two tiers after signing for Rangers.

Watson was a star performer for Haverhill Borough in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North last term while Keating, a former Welsh Under 16 international, captained Huntingdon Town in Division One of the United Counties League last term.

"All three lads are hungry and determined to better themselves," said Okay. "And that is exactly the type of player we want in our squad.

"We have to look at players from lower levels due to the budget we're working with and we believe the coaching on offer at Soham can help them develop in the game.

"Ben's attitude and application have been outstanding. He is a central midfield player by trade but he has filled in at right-back superbly so far.

"He gives us great options in two positions and having that versatility is hugely important when operating with a small squad as we do.

"Cameron can play as a centre-back or left-back and has adjusted well to the step up during pre-season, and Patrick has also come in and done very well.

"We're still looking to add a couple more attacking players before the season starts."

Rangers have continued their build-up to the new Bet Victor League North Division season in recent days.

They lost 1-0 at Mildenhall last Saturday and then drew 0-0 at Godmanchester Rovers on Monday night.

Okay admitted they should have got more from both games.

The Greens have two home friendlies coming up with dates against Yaxley on Saturday and Royston Town on Tuesday. Yaxley are managed by former Greens star Andy Furnell.

* The Cambridgeshire County League fixtures have been released for the two other senior Rangers sides.

The club's reserve outfit begin their Kershaw Senior A Division campaign with a home derby date against Witchford on August 14.

And 'A' go into battle in Division 4B at Swavesey Reserves on September 7.