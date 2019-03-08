Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Terrific togetherness has helped Soham Town Rangers get out of trouble

PUBLISHED: 10:18 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 27 March 2019

Soham Town Rangers man Lewis Endacott gets a leg up against Canvey Island! Picture: ROBERT CAMPION

Soham Town Rangers man Lewis Endacott gets a leg up against Canvey Island! Picture: ROBERT CAMPION

Robert Campion

Assistant boss Erkan Okay saluted the togetherness of the Soham Town Rangers squad after they took a huge step towards securing Bostik North Division survival.

Sam Mulready hit the only goal as Soham Town Rangers saw off Canvey Island. Picture: ROBERT CAMPIONSam Mulready hit the only goal as Soham Town Rangers saw off Canvey Island. Picture: ROBERT CAMPION

Leading scorer Sam Mulready tucked away his 20th goal of the season from the penalty spot to earn a 1-0 victory against Canvey Island.

The triumph at Julius Martin Lane left Soham 12 points clear of the drop-zone with only six games to go, but Okay won’t celebrate until it is mathematically certain the Greens have avoided the drop.

“The way everyone has stuck together is brilliant,” said Okay, who was part of the Greens’ side against Canvey Island.

“We were bottom of the league in November, but the lads have responded with results in some really important games when the pressure has been on.

Ryan Auger at full-stretch as Soham Town Rangers triumphed against Canvey Island. Picture: ROBERT CAMPIONRyan Auger at full-stretch as Soham Town Rangers triumphed against Canvey Island. Picture: ROBERT CAMPION

“They all put in a huge shift on Saturday and it was a pleasure to be part of a performance full of so much desire and such a great work-rate.

“We’ve put ourselves into a great position to stay up, but we’re not safe yet. You only have to look at the great escape that Soham had themselves a couple of years ago to realise that.

“We certainly don’t want the boot to be on the other foot this season and find ourselves slipping back into trouble.

“There is no way we’re going to rest on our laurels and allow the season to fizzle out.”

The triumph against Canvey Island came complete with a clean sheet for commanding goalkeeper Craig Foxall, while the performances of central defensive duo Lee Chaffey and Lloyd Groves were described as ‘immense’ by Okay.

Rangers are back on home turf this Saturday when they entertain runaway leaders Bowers & Pitsea, 3pm.

The Essex side have lost just twice all season and are almost certain to be crowned champions after pulling 12 points clear at the summit.

Okay added: “It’s going to be a huge challenge on Saturday but it is also the sort of game we should enjoy playing in.

“Bowers & Pitsea have absolutely smashed the league this season and I’m sure they’ll do well at a higher level as well.

“The fact they won 9-0 against Barking – who are in mid-table and not a bad side at all – at the weekend shows how strong they are.”

Michael Baulk, Callum Russell and Josh Dawkin scored the goals as Soham won 3-0 at higher-level Royston in a friendly on Tuesday night.

Most Read

Expect traffic delays when the A142 closes for essential resurfacing

The A142 at Stuntney Road, Ely, is being resurfaced as part of a programme by Cambridgeshire County Council to repair drought damaged roads across the county. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Tributes flood in for Clem Tompsett MBE - described as ‘the greatest carrot grower in the UK- after his death was announced at the weekend

Clem Tompsett MBE whose death has been announced. Clem has been described as 'one of the great carrot growers in the UK'. Picture; FAMILY

New state-of-the-art dementia care home - with cinema room - to create 100 jobs and open in Ely this July

A new state-of-the-art care home providing dementia care for 66 residents will create 100 jobs in Ely. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE.

Soham cafe told to make ‘major improvements’ despite ‘very good’ cleanliness rating

A Tasca in Soham High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Andy Wright of Littleport, former chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council and honorary alderman, has died

East Cambridgeshire District Council last May conferred the title of honorary alderman on former Councillor, Andrew Norman Wright. The death has been announced today of Mr Wright. He is seen with Cllr Peter Creswell, the council chairman. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Expect traffic delays when the A142 closes for essential resurfacing

The A142 at Stuntney Road, Ely, is being resurfaced as part of a programme by Cambridgeshire County Council to repair drought damaged roads across the county. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Tributes flood in for Clem Tompsett MBE - described as ‘the greatest carrot grower in the UK- after his death was announced at the weekend

Clem Tompsett MBE whose death has been announced. Clem has been described as 'one of the great carrot growers in the UK'. Picture; FAMILY

New state-of-the-art dementia care home - with cinema room - to create 100 jobs and open in Ely this July

A new state-of-the-art care home providing dementia care for 66 residents will create 100 jobs in Ely. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE.

Soham cafe told to make ‘major improvements’ despite ‘very good’ cleanliness rating

A Tasca in Soham High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Andy Wright of Littleport, former chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council and honorary alderman, has died

East Cambridgeshire District Council last May conferred the title of honorary alderman on former Councillor, Andrew Norman Wright. The death has been announced today of Mr Wright. He is seen with Cllr Peter Creswell, the council chairman. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

So what should become of the floating ‘shed’ that is annoying and frustrating other river users on the Ouse?

A floating shed on the River Ouse near Ely has provoked a furious response.

Police seize thousands of pounds worth of cannabis in a raid at Cottenham

Police seize £88,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Cottenham. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Viva Soham to perform Brassed Off at ADC Theatre in Cambridge

The cast of Viva's Brassed Off. Picture: ALISON MCCALPIN.

New state-of-the-art dementia care home - with cinema room - to create 100 jobs and open in Ely this July

A new state-of-the-art care home providing dementia care for 66 residents will create 100 jobs in Ely. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE.

Honeymoon trek to Peru for March couple to celebrate wedding anniversary in the name of charity

A newlywed couple from March will be spending their honeymoon trekking one of the world’s most famous hikes in South America. Joanne Anderson-Wenn, 34, and Paul Wenn, 46, are pictured. Picture: FAMILY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists