Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Soham Town Rangers in the money thanks to fine FA Cup showing

PUBLISHED: 09:53 12 September 2019

Soham Town Rangers player/assistant boss Erkan Okay. Picture: JAMES RICHARDSON

Soham Town Rangers player/assistant boss Erkan Okay. Picture: JAMES RICHARDSON

James Richardson

Soham Town Rangers made FA Cup progress on a day of footballing quality and financial gain.

The Greens saw off lower-level Whitton United 3-0 in a first qualifying round tie at Julius Martin Lane last Saturday.

It was a triumph which earned £4,500 in prize to add to the near £3,000 they also picked up in the previous round.

Cameron Watson headed Rangers ahead nine minutes before the break and Toby Andrews doubled the advantage midway through the second half, Matty Allan then applied the icing to the cake in stoppage time after the visitors were reduced to 10 men.

Rangers' reward is an away tie against higher-level Cray Wanderers in the second qualifying round next weekend. It will take place on Sunday, September 22 due to the BetVictor Premier Division hosts ground-sharing at Bromley.

Player/assistant boss Erkan Okay said: "It took a while for us to get going, but we got ahead late in the first half and then played really well in the second half.

"It's a great competition to be involved in and it's really pleasing to get through a couple of rounds.

"The prize money will help the club hugely and hopefully we can earn a few more quid as well.

"It will be a tough tie in the next round away to a higher-level, but we'll go there full of confidence and hopeful of causing an upset."

You may also want to watch:

Any thoughts of the FA Cup must go on the back-burner as Soham face two important league clashes in the coming days.

They go to Grays Athletic this Saturday, 3pm, before entertaining Cambridge City in a derby clash on Tuesday, 7.45pm.

Soham were beaten 5-3 by Cambridge City in the Velocity Trophy competition last week.

"Grays are a big club who will be looking to challenge so we know we're in for a tough test," added Okay. "Hopefully we can keep our decent run going and get a result to take into the derby on Tuesday.

"We'll certainly have to defend better against City than we did in the League Cup game last week when conceding five goals was a big disappointment.

"But other than that we have played at a good level lately."

Top-scorer Sam Mulready should be back after being substituted as a precaution last Saturday due to a hamstring niggle.

Soham stage their big charity bash on Sunday.

The Arsenal Legends will grace Julius Martin Lane to take on a Stuart Hamilton XI in an event held in memory of the club's late former chairman.

The match is at 1pm, but there are many other attractions with gates opening at 10am. Tickets are £5 for adults and £2 for Under 14s.

The proceeds will be split between Arthur Rank Hospice and the Arsenal Foundation.

Most Read

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary’s Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Five remaining community waste recycling centres - in Soham, Ely, Cheveley and Chippenham - set to be closed by East Cambs Council

WRONG:Video tapes put into the dry recycling bin. Picrture; EAST CAMBS COUN CIL

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Police who stopped off in Ely to release a money spider back into the wild snare a county lines drug dealer suspect at the same time

Drugs inside a kinder egg and cash found on a suspected county lines drug dealer arrested in Ely. Picture; CAMBS COPS

County council trading arm This Land says 550 homes for Soham on track - but new report reveals growing list of financial pressures

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 575 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Most Read

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary’s Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Five remaining community waste recycling centres - in Soham, Ely, Cheveley and Chippenham - set to be closed by East Cambs Council

WRONG:Video tapes put into the dry recycling bin. Picrture; EAST CAMBS COUN CIL

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Police who stopped off in Ely to release a money spider back into the wild snare a county lines drug dealer suspect at the same time

Drugs inside a kinder egg and cash found on a suspected county lines drug dealer arrested in Ely. Picture; CAMBS COPS

County council trading arm This Land says 550 homes for Soham on track - but new report reveals growing list of financial pressures

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 575 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Latest from the Ely Standard

BARE KNUCKLE BOXING: Tyler Goodjohn ready to rule the world

Tyler Goodjohn fights for a world title on Saturday. Picture: ARCHANT

Top marks for King’s Ely student at maths training camp in Oxford

Talented King’s Ely student Eleanor MacGillivray is one of two from the whole of the UK to be invited to a Maths training camp at the University of Oxford. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Cambridgeshire college could sell off land to raise money for ‘dilapidated’ buildings

A Cambridgeshire college could sell off land for homes to raise funds for dilapidated buildings and to meet rising pupil numbers. Picture: HELEN DRAKE

County lines dealers locked up for more than 100 years

County lines drug dealers across Cambridgeshire have been jailed for a total of more than 100 years. Picture: POLICE.

‘Spitfires’ artwork donated to Stained Glass Museum in Ely thanks to donation from artist Brian Clarke

A piece of art titled ‘Spitfires’ is now on display at The Stained Glass Museum in Ely thanks to a donation from the artist Brian Clarke. Picture: JASMINE ALLEN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists