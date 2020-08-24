Advanced search

New Soham Town Rangers chairman ‘extremely proud’ as Greens romp to pre-season win

PUBLISHED: 16:07 24 August 2020

Mark Goldsack has been appointed as the new chairman of Soham Town Rangers FC, as the first team romped to pre-season victory. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Mark Goldsack has been appointed as the new chairman of Soham Town Rangers FC, as the first team romped to pre-season victory. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Soham Town Rangers have appointed their new chairman ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Mark Goldsack will replace Karen Prewett who held the role for the last two years, following the club's annual general meeting.

Mark Goldsack will replace Karen Prewett who held the role for the last two years, following the club’s annual general meeting.

Prewett will become vice-chairperson alongside Graham Eley.

Goldsack is no stranger to the Greens, having watched the club during his childhood before both a playing and coaching spell, and was appointed to the club’s board in 2018 when he was elected as vice-chairman.

“I’m extremely proud to have been voted in as the new chairman of Soham Town Rangers. We have realistic ambitions for this humble but great club,” he said.

MORE: Soham Town Rangers fix eyes on play-off push as season preparations get underway

On the pitch, Jake Andrews scored four goals for Soham as they dispatched step seven outfit Cherry Hinton 8-0 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Robbie Mason’s men continue their season preparations at Stowmarket Town tomorrow (Tuesday, 7.45pm), before travelling to Lakenheath on Friday night, 7.45pm.

