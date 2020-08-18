Advanced search

Soham Town Rangers fix eyes on play-off push as season preparations get underway

PUBLISHED: 09:37 18 August 2020

Soham Town Rangers player-assistant manager Erkan Okay with player-boss Robbie Mason. Picture: ANDY BURFORD

Soham Town Rangers player-assistant manager Erkan Okay believes the team are capable of pushing for a chance at promotion once the new season begins.

Erkan Okay believes Soham Town Rangers can push for a play-off spot in the Isthmian League North Division ahead of the new season. Picture: SOHAM TOWN RANGERS FCErkan Okay believes Soham Town Rangers can push for a play-off spot in the Isthmian League North Division ahead of the new season. Picture: SOHAM TOWN RANGERS FC

The Greens were 13th in the Isthmian League North Division before the 2019-20 campaign was made null and void due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pre-season preparations have already got underway and are boosted by the signings of Ely City captain Ash Walter and left-back Sam Kelly from Southern League Division One Central club Biggleswade FC.

Striker Sam Mulready, who has finished as the club’s top scorer over the last two seasons, has also penned a new deal.

“In terms of going forward, our priority was to get our squad down from last year, which we’ve managed to do and we’re delighted with that,” Okay said.

“We’ve never been one to have a massive squad anyway, so it would be a maximum of one or two players that would be coming on board.

“We rely on a lot of young lads who are stepping up. It’s about having hungry players that want to help the club progress and want to progress themselves as well.”

Okay hinted at the prospect of adding a defender and striker to their ranks as the team look to bolster their chances of achieving step three football.

Soham begun their congested pre-season schedule behind closed doors with victory and defeat.

A decision to start the Isthmian League on September 19 is due to be confirmed by government this Friday, with plans to start from at least October 3 and four other scenarios also possible.

“We believe the squad we’ve got is a top half team and we should be pushing for that as a minimum,” Okay said.

“We haven’t set our ambitions as of yet, but realistically, I’d love to push for the play-offs and a minimum of top 10.

“We had a couple of years where we were stabilising on the pitch, trying to stay out of trouble, but we’re not that club anymore.

“We want to push on and as a club, there’s no reason why we can’t be a step three club in a few years’ time.

“Everything has to be right on and off the pitch, and we all have to come together to do that.”

SOHAM TOWN RANGERS PRE-SEASON FRIENDLIES

AUGUST

Weds 19 – Godmanchester Rovers (H)

Sat 22 – Cherry Hinton (A)

Tues 25 – Stowmarket Town (A)

Fri 28 – Lakenheath (A)

SEPTEMBER

Tues 1 – St Ives Town (A)

Sat 5 – Wisbech Town (H)

