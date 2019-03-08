Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City make cup progress after epic penalty shoot-out

PUBLISHED: 08:39 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 26 September 2019

Harry Reynolds scored and made two saves during Ely City's penalty shoot-out success in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup. Picture: IAN CARTER

Harry Reynolds scored and made two saves during Ely City's penalty shoot-out success in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ely City came through an epic penalty shootout on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup.

They eventually prevailed 10-9 from the spot at lower-level Haverhill Borough after their tie ended in a 2-2 deadlock.

City led thanks to a Tom Williams header and a Sam Goodge penalty before seeing their advantage wiped out by the hosts in the final 10 minutes.

Both teams then tucked away their first eight penalties in the shootout before Joe Brannan missed City's ninth attempt.

Harry Reynolds immediately saved the next Borough spot-kick and the two sides then tucked away their next efforts to leave it 9-9.

But Reynolds proved to be the hero for City as he scored their 11th penalty before saving the final Haverhill effort from his rival keeper.

City boss Brady Stone said: "It was disappointing that we couldn't see the game out after leading and dominating, but we got there in the end.

"The penalty shoot-out seemed like it was going to go on forever, but thankfully Harry came up with a couple of massive contributions to get us through to the next round."

City now host Premier Division rivals Godmanchester Rovers in the next round. That match is still to be scheduled.

