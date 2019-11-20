Advanced search

FOOTBALL: Local lad Nick Pope enjoys first full England appearance

PUBLISHED: 11:01 20 November 2019

Nick Pope (back row, third left) with the England team ahead of their triumph against Kosovo. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA IMAGES

Nick Pope (back row, third left) with the England team ahead of their triumph against Kosovo. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA IMAGES

PA Wire/PA Images

Nick Pope helped England to glory in his first full international appearance.

The locally-born and raised Burnley goalkeeper was given the nod for a 4-0 success against Kosovo last Saunday in the country's final European Championship qualifier in Group A.

"I was obviously over the moon when I found out I would be starting my first competitive international," said Pope in a post-match interview with YouTube channel Beanyman Sports.

"I'm delighted to get through it with a clean sheet and to make a couple of saves.

"We had a great welcome in Kosovo and it was an honour to spend time in the country.

"It's also good to finish the qualifying group with a win to take into the new year."

It was the 27 year-old's second cap after he also appeared in a World Cup warm-up friendly against Costa Rica in 2018.

Pope spent time with Soham Town Rangers' junior sides as a youngster. His brother, Josh, is currently the Greens' first-choice goalkeeper.

