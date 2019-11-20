FOOTBALL: Local lad Nick Pope enjoys first full England appearance
PUBLISHED: 11:01 20 November 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Nick Pope helped England to glory in his first full international appearance.
The locally-born and raised Burnley goalkeeper was given the nod for a 4-0 success against Kosovo last Saunday in the country's final European Championship qualifier in Group A.
"I was obviously over the moon when I found out I would be starting my first competitive international," said Pope in a post-match interview with YouTube channel Beanyman Sports.
"I'm delighted to get through it with a clean sheet and to make a couple of saves.
"We had a great welcome in Kosovo and it was an honour to spend time in the country.
"It's also good to finish the qualifying group with a win to take into the new year."
It was the 27 year-old's second cap after he also appeared in a World Cup warm-up friendly against Costa Rica in 2018.
Pope spent time with Soham Town Rangers' junior sides as a youngster. His brother, Josh, is currently the Greens' first-choice goalkeeper.