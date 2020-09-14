Ely City back at home but Soham Town Rangers hit the road after draw for the first qualifying round of the FA Cup

Ely City will be at home for their FA Cup first qualifying round clash with Biggleswade. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Ely City’s reward for reaching the first qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2011 will be another game at home but for Soham Town Rangers the campaign will continue on the road.

The Robins will face Southern League Division One Central side Biggleswade on Tuesday, September 22 at the Demcom Stadium.

Their last visit to this stage ended in a 4-3 replay defeat at home to Needham Market and they got this far with a penalty shoot-out win over Godmanchester Rovers in the extra-preliminary round before a 3-1 success on Saturday at home to Eynesbury Rovers.

Soham Town Rangers meanwhile will go to Essex Senior League Hashtag United who are making their first appearance in the competition.

Soham beat St Neots Town 3-2 on Saturday in a dramatic clash at Julius Martin Lane.

The prize fund will give each winner £2,250 while the losing teams receive £750.