Clubs granted extension to step five and six seasons due to lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 November 2020

An extension has been granted for our step five and six clubs to finish their seasons on May 15, while clubs have also been given a choice as to when they would like to restart. Picture: UNSPLASH

An extension has been granted for our step five and six clubs to finish their seasons on May 15, while clubs have also been given a choice as to when they would like to restart. Picture: UNSPLASH

An extension to the 2020-21 season for our step five and six teams has been granted.

Ely City, March Town, Wisbech St Mary and Whittlesey Athletic will now finish their seasons later than planned after a national lockdown was imposed due to coronavirus.

Ely, March and Wisbech St Mary, who all play in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League, are now due to end their campaigns on Saturday, May 15, while Whittlesey of the Uhlsport United Counties League will also conclude their season on the same date.

All of our clubs have been given a choice as to when they would like to restart pending on current lockdown measures ending on December 2.

Wisbech St Mary aim to return to First Division North action at Sheringham on Saturday, December 5, the same day as Whittlesey visit Raunds Town in Division One.

Ely resume their Premier Division schedule at Swaffham Town on Tuesday, December 8 while March restart their First Division North promotion charge at home to Ipswich Wanderers on Saturday, December 12.

