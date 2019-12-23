Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Brady Stone out to sign off in style as Ely City boss

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 December 2019

Ely City celebrate their promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division back in 2016 - one of the highlights of Brady Stone's reign. Picture: ARCHANT

Ely City celebrate their promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division back in 2016 - one of the highlights of Brady Stone's reign. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Brady Stone is determined to go out on a high - in the final match of his Ely City reign and their last fixture of the decade.

Ely City after lifting the Cambs Invitation Cup in 2017. Picture: ELLIE SEYMOUREly City after lifting the Cambs Invitation Cup in 2017. Picture: ELLIE SEYMOUR

An emotional night is assured at the Demcom Stadium on Friday as Stone takes charge of the local club for the final time.

The popular boss steps down from the Robins hotseat - along with trusty sidekick Martin Grey - following a crucial Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash against Haverhill Rovers, 7.45pm. New bosses Luke McAvoy and Ben Farmer then take charge.

Third-bottom City won 3-2 at Rovers, who sit one point above them in the standings, in the reverse fixture back in October and are now targeting another three points.

But, whatever the result on Friday, Stone and Grey will look back on their near six years in charge - a reign which has included promotion and two Cambs Invitation Cup wins - with huge pride.

"It's a game we want to win . . . and one that we really need to win," added Stone.

"I'm sure it will be an emotional night - there's a good chance I'll shed a tear or two - but we have to forget about the occasion and focus on 90 minutes of football.

"Regardless of what happens in this game, myself and Martin are proud of what we have achieved on and off the pitch and we can walk away with our heads held high.

You may also want to watch:

"We're both going to remain involved on the committee and continue some of the projects we have started.

"We're both committed to making Ely City the best club it possibly can be and we have no qualms about stepping away from the dugout to aid that.

"The time has come for a change and we've definitely made the right change as far as I'm concerned."

City drew 1-1 at Kirkley & Pakefield last Saturday.

Young talent Mitch Drewett put them ahead with 10 minutes to go when grabbing his first senior goal in his second fist-team appearance.

Goalkeeper Harry Reynolds then pulled off two fine saves and Matty Simpson made a goal-line clearance before the hosts eventually levelled with the final kick of the game.

"Our work-rate, desire and performance were all fantastic," continued Stone. "There is no doubt in my mind we deserved all three points and it was a sickener to concede so late.

"But it could be a very valuable point in the battle to stay up and hopefully we can put three more on the board for Luke and Ben on Friday."

Most Read

Closure order for Ely flat after reports of criminal and anti-social behaviour

4 Chiefs Street in Ely has been issued with a closure order following police action after reports of criminal and anti-social behaviour. Picture: POLICE

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Ely Cathedral features in national prize winning photo

Ely Cathedral features in national prize winning photo. This was taken by Soham man Graham Barber. Picture: GRAHAM BARBER

A14 project: Looking back on a year of achievements for Britain’s biggest £1.5 billion road scheme

Looking back on a year of achievements for the A14 - Britain’s biggest £1.5 billion road scheme. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

REVIEW: 11a’s festive afternoon tea is a tasty seasonal take on the classic British tradition

The perfect Christmas treat for couples, friends and families, 11a’s festive afternoon tea is a tasty seasonal take on the classic British tradition. Picture: 11A ELY

Most Read

Closure order for Ely flat after reports of criminal and anti-social behaviour

4 Chiefs Street in Ely has been issued with a closure order following police action after reports of criminal and anti-social behaviour. Picture: POLICE

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Ely Cathedral features in national prize winning photo

Ely Cathedral features in national prize winning photo. This was taken by Soham man Graham Barber. Picture: GRAHAM BARBER

A14 project: Looking back on a year of achievements for Britain’s biggest £1.5 billion road scheme

Looking back on a year of achievements for the A14 - Britain’s biggest £1.5 billion road scheme. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

REVIEW: 11a’s festive afternoon tea is a tasty seasonal take on the classic British tradition

The perfect Christmas treat for couples, friends and families, 11a’s festive afternoon tea is a tasty seasonal take on the classic British tradition. Picture: 11A ELY

Latest from the Ely Standard

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Brady Stone out to sign off in style as Ely City boss

Ely City celebrate their promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division back in 2016 - one of the highlights of Brady Stone's reign. Picture: ARCHANT

Our reporter and photographer Harry Rutter shares his 15 favourite snaps from 2019

2019 has been a colourful year of photos in the Cambs Times, Wisbech Standard and Ely Standard. Here are some of the best by our Harry Rutter.

‘Helpful cashier’ from Chatteris stole nearly £8,000 from elderly people while working at Nationwide in Ely, Ramsey, St Neots and St Ives

Helen Day, of Tern Gardens, Chatteris, stole nearly £8,000 from three elderly and vulnerable people while working as a cashier at Nationwide in Ely, St Neots, Ramsey and St Ives. She has been handed a suspended sentenced. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A14 project: Looking back on a year of achievements for Britain’s biggest £1.5 billion road scheme

Looking back on a year of achievements for the A14 - Britain’s biggest £1.5 billion road scheme. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Jail for ‘opportunistic burglar’ from Whittlesey who broke into three properties within 24 hours

Dominik Jasinski, of Sorrel Avenue, Whittlesey, targeted properties with open windows to committ three burglaries in 24 hours. He will be spending Christmas behind bars after being jailed for two and a half years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists