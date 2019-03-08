NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City surge to opening day success in "fantastic away performance"

Ely City in action during their opening day victory at Gorleston in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division on Saturday. Goals from Steve Holder and Adam Capel secured all three points for Brady Stone's men, despite being pegged back just before half-time. Picture: DAVID HARDY/GORLESTON FOOTBALL CLUB Archant

Ely City began the new Thurlow Nunn Premier Division season where they left off after surging to an opening day victory.

The Robins secured all three points following a 2-1 success at Gorleston thanks to goals from Steve Holder and Adam Capel, despite being pegged back just before half-time.

Brady Stone's troops were without a number of key men, including Alex Theobald and new signing Luke Crisp, with under-18 midfielder Jordan Johnson drafted into the squad.

The visitors enjoyed the majority of chances, debutants Jordan Foster and Ryan Harnwell seeing opportunities spurned.

But despite a contentious handball decision disallowing Holder's initial effort, the forward did get onto the scoresheet with a calm finish on 31 minutes, sparking the Norfolk outfit into life.

Referee Oliver Morris-Sanders was again in the spotlight, awarding the Greens a penalty after another handball, Connor Ingram equalising from 12 yards.

Ely rode the storm after the break and were duly rewarded on the hour courtesy of a long throw that Capel headed home after Ash Walter's flick-on just after the hour mark.

Gorleston dominated possession and piled on the pressure in search of a deadlock, Ross Gilfedder and striker Sean Perfect squandering late chances to break Ely goalkeeper Harry Reynolds' resolve for a second time.

But it was Ely, who arrived late due to being held up in traffic, that reigned supreme to register a perfect start.

Manager Stone said: "It was a fantastic away performance from start to finish, especially after our players getting held up and arriving at 2.45pm.

"The opening game of the season is always about getting off the mark and we did, but we also put in a performance to match."

The Robins return to action at home to Mildenhall Town tonight (7.45pm), before visiting Potton United in an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie on Saturday.

Ely City: Harry Reynolds, Adam Capel, Jamie Alsop (c), Ash Walter, Tommy Williams, Joe Brannan, Jordan Foster (sub Sam Reed, 74'), Alex Batten, Ryan Harnwell, Steve Holder (sub Jordan Johnson, 83'), Mathew Simpson.

Goals: Gorleston - Ingram (42').

Ely City - Holder (31'), Capel (60').

Referee: Oliver Morris-Sanders

Attendance: 108.

