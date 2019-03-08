Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City surge to opening day success in "fantastic away performance"

PUBLISHED: 10:31 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 06 August 2019

Ely City in action during their opening day victory at Gorleston in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division on Saturday. Goals from Steve Holder and Adam Capel secured all three points for Brady Stone's men, despite being pegged back just before half-time. Picture: DAVID HARDY/GORLESTON FOOTBALL CLUB

Ely City in action during their opening day victory at Gorleston in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division on Saturday. Goals from Steve Holder and Adam Capel secured all three points for Brady Stone's men, despite being pegged back just before half-time. Picture: DAVID HARDY/GORLESTON FOOTBALL CLUB

Archant

Ely City began the new Thurlow Nunn Premier Division season where they left off after surging to an opening day victory.

Ely City in action during their opening day victory at Gorleston in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division on Saturday. Goals from Steve Holder and Adam Capel secured all three points for Brady Stone's men, despite being pegged back just before half-time. Picture: DAVID HARDY/GORLESTON FOOTBALL CLUBEly City in action during their opening day victory at Gorleston in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division on Saturday. Goals from Steve Holder and Adam Capel secured all three points for Brady Stone's men, despite being pegged back just before half-time. Picture: DAVID HARDY/GORLESTON FOOTBALL CLUB

The Robins secured all three points following a 2-1 success at Gorleston thanks to goals from Steve Holder and Adam Capel, despite being pegged back just before half-time.

Brady Stone's troops were without a number of key men, including Alex Theobald and new signing Luke Crisp, with under-18 midfielder Jordan Johnson drafted into the squad.

The visitors enjoyed the majority of chances, debutants Jordan Foster and Ryan Harnwell seeing opportunities spurned.

But despite a contentious handball decision disallowing Holder's initial effort, the forward did get onto the scoresheet with a calm finish on 31 minutes, sparking the Norfolk outfit into life.

Ely City in action during their opening day victory at Gorleston in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division on Saturday. Goals from Steve Holder and Adam Capel secured all three points for Brady Stone's men, despite being pegged back just before half-time. Picture: DAVID HARDY/GORLESTON FOOTBALL CLUBEly City in action during their opening day victory at Gorleston in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division on Saturday. Goals from Steve Holder and Adam Capel secured all three points for Brady Stone's men, despite being pegged back just before half-time. Picture: DAVID HARDY/GORLESTON FOOTBALL CLUB

Referee Oliver Morris-Sanders was again in the spotlight, awarding the Greens a penalty after another handball, Connor Ingram equalising from 12 yards.

Ely rode the storm after the break and were duly rewarded on the hour courtesy of a long throw that Capel headed home after Ash Walter's flick-on just after the hour mark.

Gorleston dominated possession and piled on the pressure in search of a deadlock, Ross Gilfedder and striker Sean Perfect squandering late chances to break Ely goalkeeper Harry Reynolds' resolve for a second time.

But it was Ely, who arrived late due to being held up in traffic, that reigned supreme to register a perfect start.

Jamie Alsop takes a throw for Ely City during their opening day victory at Gorleston in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division on Saturday. Picture: ELY CITY FOOTBALL CLUBJamie Alsop takes a throw for Ely City during their opening day victory at Gorleston in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division on Saturday. Picture: ELY CITY FOOTBALL CLUB

Manager Stone said: "It was a fantastic away performance from start to finish, especially after our players getting held up and arriving at 2.45pm.

"The opening game of the season is always about getting off the mark and we did, but we also put in a performance to match."

The Robins return to action at home to Mildenhall Town tonight (7.45pm), before visiting Potton United in an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie on Saturday.

Ely City in action during their opening day victory at Gorleston in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division on Saturday. Goals from Steve Holder and Adam Capel secured all three points for Brady Stone's men, despite being pegged back just before half-time. Picture: DAVID HARDY/GORLESTON FOOTBALL CLUBEly City in action during their opening day victory at Gorleston in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division on Saturday. Goals from Steve Holder and Adam Capel secured all three points for Brady Stone's men, despite being pegged back just before half-time. Picture: DAVID HARDY/GORLESTON FOOTBALL CLUB

Ely City: Harry Reynolds, Adam Capel, Jamie Alsop (c), Ash Walter, Tommy Williams, Joe Brannan, Jordan Foster (sub Sam Reed, 74'), Alex Batten, Ryan Harnwell, Steve Holder (sub Jordan Johnson, 83'), Mathew Simpson.

Goals: Gorleston - Ingram (42').

Ely City - Holder (31'), Capel (60').

Referee: Oliver Morris-Sanders

Attendance: 108.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Man given community order after sex assault in Ely Cathedral behind bars after breaching terms of court order

Sex offender Dariusz Jagielo of Soham Road, Ely, failed to notify police that he was travelling outside of the UK last month. He has been jailed. The offence happened inside Ely Cathedral. Picture; ARCHANT

40 months jail for the woman who systematically siphoned off £75,000 from her employers - and nearly forced them into liquidation

Dianne Polson, of Oak Avenue in Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, was employed in an admin role by Canopy UK Direct Ltd – a manufacturer of extraction systems – in February 2015. She went on to steal £75,000 from them. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Corsa plunges from A11 on the Cambridgeshire/Suffolk border and onto the A14 - driver’s injuries not thought to be life threatening

Roads Policing show the spot where the Corsa came off the A11 and crashed onto the A14. Picture; ROADS POLICING

Allowed out to go to Tesco, man, 66, detained since 2001 under mental health act for murder fails to return to Cambridgeshire hospital

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Man given community order after sex assault in Ely Cathedral behind bars after breaching terms of court order

Sex offender Dariusz Jagielo of Soham Road, Ely, failed to notify police that he was travelling outside of the UK last month. He has been jailed. The offence happened inside Ely Cathedral. Picture; ARCHANT

40 months jail for the woman who systematically siphoned off £75,000 from her employers - and nearly forced them into liquidation

Dianne Polson, of Oak Avenue in Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, was employed in an admin role by Canopy UK Direct Ltd – a manufacturer of extraction systems – in February 2015. She went on to steal £75,000 from them. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Corsa plunges from A11 on the Cambridgeshire/Suffolk border and onto the A14 - driver’s injuries not thought to be life threatening

Roads Policing show the spot where the Corsa came off the A11 and crashed onto the A14. Picture; ROADS POLICING

Allowed out to go to Tesco, man, 66, detained since 2001 under mental health act for murder fails to return to Cambridgeshire hospital

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City surge to opening day success in “fantastic away performance”

Ely City in action during their opening day victory at Gorleston in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division on Saturday. Goals from Steve Holder and Adam Capel secured all three points for Brady Stone's men, despite being pegged back just before half-time. Picture: DAVID HARDY/GORLESTON FOOTBALL CLUB

Rural crime causing ‘high levels of anxiety’ among county’s farmers, report says

Rural crime cost Cambridgeshire £1.7million last year, according to the NFU. Picture: Chris Bishop

Cambridgeshire: Decision due today on whether or not routine IVF will be available on the NHS

Fury erupted on social media when Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group delayed announcing whether or not it will reinstate free IVF treatment. But today they WILL decide. Picture: PA / PA WIRE / PA IMAGES

Result! More than £1,100 raised for Wisbech woman, aged 21, who was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer during trek from France to Spain

A fundraiser has been set up for Wisbech woman Anna Norris (pictured) who was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer during a 500-mile trek. Picture: Supplied / Just Giving

Man given community order after sex assault in Ely Cathedral behind bars after breaching terms of court order

Sex offender Dariusz Jagielo of Soham Road, Ely, failed to notify police that he was travelling outside of the UK last month. He has been jailed. The offence happened inside Ely Cathedral. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists