Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Football: Ely City look to start 2019 well

PUBLISHED: 09:30 03 January 2019

Ely City boss Brady Stone

Ely City boss Brady Stone

Archant

Ely City will hope to get the new year off to a good start when they travel to the Essex coast to play FC Clacton on Saturday.

Brady Stone’s men were left empty-handed from their two Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division fixtures over the festive period after falling to a pair of 3-1 defeats.

The Robins had battled to a 2-2 draw at Stowmarket in their last match before Christmas, but then faced a Boxing Day trip to table-topping Godmanchester Rovers.

And they put up a fight on a difficult surface, with Luke Brown netting a superb strike on his return to the side while home from studies in the United States.

Joe Furness, Michael Hyem and Joseph Walker were on target for the hosts, though, as they took the points.

Saturday saw Ely host Haverhill Rovers and trail to a stunning Marc Abbott goal at the break, despite having a number of chances in the first half.

Henry Hall headed home a second from Abbott’s free-kick soon after the restart and Mark Lovell scrambled in a third on 72 minutes.

Substitute Jerome Morris hit back late on, but it was little consolation for the Robins in front of a crowd of 109.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Cold storage facility expansion at Turners of Soham could lead to ‘archaeological investigation’

Haulage company Turners of Soham will have to undergo an archaeological investigation before extension plans. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Ely Slimming World consultant Sharon is worth her weight in gold says TV host Rylan Clark-Neal

Slimming World Consultant Sharon Heaps meets singer and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal

Cyclist in critical condition after New Year’s Eve crash in South Cambridgeshire

A cyclist has been fighting for his life following a crash in South Cambridgeshire on New Years Eve. Picture: Archant

Youth football coach to face trial on paedophile charges related to football in Cambridgeshire

Police pass file on former Cambridge United and Peterborough United youth coach Michael Kit Carson to Crown Prosecution Service in football sexual abuse inquiry. The photo was taken on a coaching trip to Australia last year. (PHOTO:The Chronicle, part ofToowoomba Newspapers Pty Ltd 2017)

Protestors will be at Ely station to campaign against train ticket price rise

Ely rail fare protest 2019 by members of the Labour Party.

Most Read

7 great walks in the Ribble Valley and the Forest of Bowland

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 great spring walks in Lancashire

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 pretty Lancashire villages that you should visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Six of the best coastal walks in Lancashire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lancashire Recipes - Butter Pie

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Man who told young girls they would be “stars of the future” before sexually assaulting them, is jailed

Adrian Shepherd was jailed for one year after he sexually assualted young girls

Football: Ely City look to start 2019 well

Ely City boss Brady Stone

Ambulance service launches campaign after more than a thousand assaults on staff were reported last year

East of England Ambulance Service have launched the project to warn those who abuse staff that they could face jail time.

Ely College students organise their second ‘Charities Day’ and smash last year’s fundraising

Ely College students organise their second ‘Charities Day’ and smash last year’s fundraising. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Farm machinery deliberately set alight in Haddenham

Man treated for smoke inhalation after farm fire in Haddenham. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists