Memories are made of this - the moment Ely City FC came 'agonisingly close' to securing cup tie victory at Wisbech

Match day action from the Elgood�s stadium at Wisbech where visitors Ely City FC got a well deserved draw and came �agonisingly� close to winning against the Fenmen. The reply is at Ely on September 3. Picture; IAN CARTER Archant

Ely City came agonisingly close to claiming a cup upset yesterday (Saturday) after securing a memorable FA Cup replay.

Brady Stone's underdogs produced a fine second-half comeback to earn a share of the spoils at step four Wisbech Town in their preliminary round tie.

Steve Holder, hero of the last round after netting a brace, struck just after the hour before Tom Williams netted minutes before the death, leaving their manager feeling a sense of pride.

"To be fair to the lads, I think we deserved a replay," Stone said.

"We gave the (first) goal away, but we believed at half-time that we could change the shape and have a go at them and that's what we did.

"I didn't think we kept the ball very well as a team, but we didn't stop working.

"I don't like to individualise people normally, and today, there wasn't a man of the match for me; I'm delighted."

Ely were certainly competitive in the all-Cambridgeshire affair, despite weathering a first-half storm that saw their hosts take a precious lead.

However, a stern resolve maintained their unbeaten away record and a potential chance to create more history having progressed to this stage for the first time during Stone's tenure.

"It's always hard to tell when you play against a different team and a different league," Stone added.

"It's a shame we didn't go on and get the winner because, at the end, if it was one team (to win), it would have been us.

"We thought we'd try and keep it tight, keep disciplined, and it's showing away from home at the moment.

"They're a good team (Wisbech), they moved the ball very well, but we've given ourselves a great chance.

"If we work as hard as we did today and have better quality on the ball, we've got a chance of winning."

Wisbech squad: Dan Farrell; Jay Whyatt, Jurelle Philip, Jon Kaye, Callam Traynor, Sam Spencer (C), Aaron Hart, Callum Milne (sub Joel Earps, 79'), Oli Shackleton (sub Phil Bilson, 60'), Declan Rogers, Layton Maddison.

Unused sub: Rheiss McLean.

Ely squad: Harry Reynolds; Adam Capel, Jamie Alsop (C), Ash Walter, Tom Williams, Joe Brannan, Jordan Foster (sub Dan Jeffrey, 83'), Luke Crisp (sub Josh Lowe, 83'), Sam Reed, Steve Holder (sub Ryan Harnwell, 70'), Matthew Simpson.

Unused subs: Jordan Johnson, Louie Diver.

Goals: Wisbech Town - Maddison (12'), Rogers (78' pen).

Ely City - Holder (61'), Williams (85').

Referee: Mr Joshua Crofts

Attendance: 179.

Ely visit Swaffham Town in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division this Tuesday before entertaining Peterborough Northern Star in an FA Vase first round qualifying tie next Saturday.

The replay with Wisbech will take place at the Demcom Stadium on September 3.

