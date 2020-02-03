Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City joint-boss calls for support after claiming first league win in charge

PUBLISHED: 16:04 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 03 February 2020

Ely City joint-manager Luke McAvoy celebrated his and Ben Farmers first win in charge over Thetford Town. Picture: DAN MASON

Ely City joint-managers Luke McAvoy and Ben Farmer were celebrating on Saturday after claiming their first win since taking charge.

The Robins produced a dominant display in their 1-0 triumph at Thetford Town to move four points clear of relegation in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

Mitch Drewitt's first-half strike was enough to earn a valuable three points in City's fight for survival, breaking a winless run of 12 games.

"This was one we knew we had to win and if we didn't, it's then 'what happens next', so it was a big relief," McAvoy said.

"Ben has been working the lads hard on their defensive shape out of possession and being tighter.

"You could see the players took it on board and it was great.

"To be honest, it should have been a three, 4-0 win really. We restricted them to one good chance and you can't fault the lads.

"They knew how important the game was just as me and Ben. It was fully deserved; we played well."

Drewitt impressed in Suffolk, as did fellow youngster Harry French who smacked a post in a game where Ely found their attacking spark.

The management duo prepare their side for a bottom-of-the-table clash with Gorleston at the Demcom Stadium this Saturday, 3pm, and McAvoy is calling for the local community to get behind his men.

"It's a massive clash," he said.

"Hopefully we can see even more energy in the way we perform on Saturday.

"The guys are fully aware of how big the game is, so if we can win, we can get ourselves into a really good position to build from.

"Mitch was pleased that he scored, but that's the first game he's won for the first team, and he was buzzing more for that than scoring the goal!

"He deserved the goal, he worked hard and it's good to see him affecting the game."

"Out of possession, we were organised and they worked harder.

"Even in the games we've lost, they've never given up.

"They keep working hard and they stick together. It should have been more comfortable.

"They could have nicked one at the end and it would have been a kick in the teeth.

"Now we've got to be more clinical in the final third and make sure we kill games off."

