Football: Ely City Crusaders in player search

PUBLISHED: 18:00 29 January 2019

Ely City Crusaders are looking for players to join one of its under-13 teams

Ely City Crusaders are looking for players to join one of its under-13 teams

Ely City Crusaders are looking for new playes to join one of its under-13 teams.

The community club has a history of developing players and is keen to add to the 250-plus already signed up.

The under-13 Whites currently play nine-a-side games on Saturday in the Cambridge & District Colts League and are looking for more players to join so they can develop and prepare for the move to 11-a-side next season.

The team is managed by an FA Level 2 coach, with the support of an assistant, and train on Wednesdays (7-8pm) at the new 3G pitch at the Hive in Ely.

Jason Brady said: “Our club provides a great chance for players to come along and enjoy their football while developing their skills and learning to be part of a team.

“Anyone interested in trying out is welcome to come along to our training sessions.”

Call Jason on 07800 614946 or email jas.brady@sky.com.

