NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City 2019-20 Fixtures

Ely City will perhaps aim to have a more comfortable campaign following last term's frantic finale.

The Robins survived relegation by the narrowest of margins back in April, as well as retaining the Cambs Invitation Cup.

Brady Stone's men travel to Gorleston in their opening fixture on Saturday, August 3.

JULY

Sat 27

Chatteris Town - 15:00 (H)

Pre-Season Friendly

AUGUST

Sat 3

Gorleston - 15:00 (A)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Tues 6

Mildenhall Town - 19:45 (H)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 10

Potton United - 15:00 (A)

Emirates FA Cup

Fri 16

Long Melford - 19:45 (H)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 24

Whitton United - 15:00 (A)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Tues 27

Swaffham Town - 19:45 (A)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 31

Peterborough Northern Star - 15:00

Buildbase FA Vase

SEPTEMBER

Tues 3

Godmanchester Rovers - 19:45 (A)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 7

Stanway Rovers - 15:00 (H)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Tues 10

Newmarket Town - 19:45 (H)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 14

Hadleigh United - 15:00 (A)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 21

Norwich United - 15:00 (H)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Tues 24

Haverhill Borough - 19:45 (A)

League Cup

Fri 27

Mildenhall Town - 19:45 (A)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

OCTOBER

Sat 5

Wroxham - 15:00 (H)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 12

Long Melford - 15:00 (A)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 19

Kirkley & Pakefield - 15:00 (H)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Fri 25

Haverhill Rovers - 19:45 (A)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

NOVEMBER

Sat 2

Brantham Athletic - 15:00 (H)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 9

Walsham-le-Willows - 15:00 (A)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 16

FC Clacton - 15:00 (H)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 23

Wroxham - 15:00 (A)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 30

Hadleigh United - 15:00 (H)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

DECEMBER

Sat 7

Woodbridge Town - 15:00 (A)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 14

Whitton United - 15:00 (H)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 21

Kirkley & Pakefield - 15:00 (A)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Fri 27

Haverhill Rovers - 15:00 (H)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

JANUARY

Sat 11

Godmanchester Rovers - 15:00 (H)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 18

Stowmarket Town - 15:00 (A)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 25

Woodbridge Town - 15:00 (H)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

FEBRUARY

Sat 1

Thetford Town - 15:00 (A)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 8

Gorleston - 15:00 (H)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 15

Stanway Rovers - 15:00 (A)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 22

Norwich United - 15:00 (A)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

MARCH

Fri 6

Thetford Town - 19:45 (H)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 14

Brantham Athletic - 15:00 (A)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 21

Swaffham Town - 15:00 (H)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

APRIL

Sat 11

Walsham-le-Willows - 15:00 (H)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Tues 14

Newmarket Town - 19:45 (A)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 18

Stowmarket Town - 15:00 (H)

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Sat 25

FC Clacton - 15:00 (A)

Thurlow Nunn Premier