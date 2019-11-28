Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Soham Town Rangers make their point thanks to Matty Allan strike

PUBLISHED: 09:20 28 November 2019

Sam Mulready scored in Soham Town Rangers' win at Whittlesey Athletic in the Cambs Invitation Cup. Picture: ROBERT CAMPION

Archant

Soham Town Rangers snapped their losing streak with an impressive away display.

The Greens battled to a 1-1 draw at high-flying Coggeshall Town in the BetVictor North Division last Saturday.

Matt Allan levelled with a fine individual strike with 20 minutes to go in Essex after the Greens fell behind in the first half.

"It was an excellent result after a difficult few weeks and a run of defeats," said player/assistant boss Erkan Okay.

"Coggeshall could have gone top by beating us so they were definitely up for the game.

"We got it wrong tactically in the first 20 minutes and we hold our hands up for that, but we changed things after going behind and that gave us a different dimension.

"Coggeshall did have chances to extend their lead, but we kept ourselves in the game and Matty produced a really good goal to get us level.

"I felt we deserved the draw in the end."

And Okay, pictured above, sees a home clash against Witham Town at Julius Martin Lane this Saturday, 3pm, as an ideal opportunity to return to winning ways.

The Essex side are two points and two places below the Greens in the North Division standings.

"It's definitely a game we hope to get three points in," added Okay.

"The draw at Coggeshall was a big step in the right direction and it would be ideal to follow it up with a win.

"It's important we approach the game in the right way and we've got players coming back from injury as well which will give us a lift."

Twins Toby and Jake Andrews both featured at Coggeshall after spells out but Soham are sweating on the fitness of veteran defender Lee Chaffey who suffered a hand injury in that game.

Jake Andrews hit the winner as Rangers reached the semi-finals of the Cambs Invitation Cup last night (Wednesday).

Striker Sam Mulready was also on target in a 2-1 win at Step 6 side Whittlesey Athletic at the last-eight stage.

Rangers' reward is a home semi-final against BetVictor North Division rivals Cambridge City.

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

G’s of Barway to create workers’ ‘village’ on 28-acre site to house nearly 600 seasonal workers

Better housing, say Gs, is one of the driving forces to continue to recruit 2,500 seasonal staff needed in Cambridgeshire and East Anglia. It�s why they are investing in new style portable accommodation at Shippea Hill. The photo shows the proposed lay out, office, and barbecue and smoking areas. Picture: Gs

Trains from east Cambridgeshire village suspended because new rolling stock too long for the platform

The first new Stadler train from Ipswich on arrival at Cambridge station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

100 homes for Burwell first phase of wider 350 homes development by county council owned property company This Land Ltd

Newmarket Road, Burwell, where 100 homes could be built by This Land Ltd.

It’s Christmas! Santa’s lead the way at Ely’s festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

