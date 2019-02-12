Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Pride and devastation for Ely City after they are hit by a later sucker-punch from the leaders

PUBLISHED: 10:15 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 13 February 2019

Ely City men Steve Holder (left) and Sam Goodge (right) do battle against Histon. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ely City men Steve Holder (left) and Sam Goodge (right) do battle against Histon. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Boss Brady Stone has urged his Ely City players to take heart from their most agonising defeat of the season.

Ely City goalkeeper Harry Reynolds uses his head against Histon. Picture: IAN CARTEREly City goalkeeper Harry Reynolds uses his head against Histon. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Robins were stung by a last-gasp goal – scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time – when succumbing to a 2-1 loss to title favourites Histon in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last Saturday.

City fell behind in the 17th minute at the Ellgia Stadium before striker Steve Holder saw a penalty saved, but they soon clawed their way level as leading scorer Sam Reed pounced following a corner.

And that’s the way it stayed until Histon frontman Dan Brown, who had a spell on loan at Ely last season, provided a late sucker-punch.

“I’m absolutely gutted for the all the lads,” said Stone. “To concede in the 94th minute when the referee said there would only be three added on was really cruel.

Action from Ely City's narrow defeat to Histon. Picture: IAN CARTERAction from Ely City's narrow defeat to Histon. Picture: IAN CARTER

“There’s no doubt we deserved a draw and it could have been a point which really changed our season.

“But our lads can be hugely proud of the performance they produced and it showed we can compete against any team at our level.”

The loss of midfielder Sam Goodge to a knee injury, which forced him off just after half-time and is likely to rule him out for at least a month, was a further blow to City.

Stone’s men are now two points above the relegation zone, but the team immediately below them – Great Yarmouth – boast two games in hand.

Sam Goodge hits the deck but keeps hold of the ball for Ely City against Histon. Picture: IAN CARTERSam Goodge hits the deck but keeps hold of the ball for Ely City against Histon. Picture: IAN CARTER

City begin a crucial run of fixtures against other teams in the bottom half of the standings when going to Norwich United this Saturday, 3pm.

They also face Hadleigh (February 23), Thetford (March 2), Norwich United again (March 9) and FC Clacton (March 23) during a series of matches which are likely to have a huge impact on their season.

“By the end of March we’ll know where we stand,” added Stone. “We have five really important games ahead and the target for the lads is to try to pick up three wins.

“There is no reason why we can’t do that.”

Alex Batten on the ball for Ely City against Histon. Picture: IAN CARTERAlex Batten on the ball for Ely City against Histon. Picture: IAN CARTER

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Five people in Ely sent Christmas cards with £200 inside from mysterious multi-millionaire

Mysterious multi-millionaire sent five Christmas cards with £200 inside to residents of Ely. Author Nick Fisher contacted the Ely Standard to tell the story. Picture: NICK FISHER

Mechanic disappears following police investigation into an £18,000 missing van

The van that Arturas Juralovicius took to Leslie Michael Lynch, formerly known as Les Crofts, at Earith Car and Commercials. Arturas asked for it to be turned into a flat bed van for his recovery vehicle business Laya and Luka of Leicester. A year later the work is not done and his van has gone missing, Picture: ARTURAS JABKEVICIUS

Plans resubmitted for site in centre of Soham despite refusal six months ago due to parking problems

A bungalow could be demolished in Soham to make way for seven homes despite plans being refused. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Owner of Cambridgeshire building company tells story of four year battle to bring affordable housing to Littleport

The development of 16 affordable houses in Back Road, Littleport, which were built by AJ Lee Developments Ltd, have been taken on by Cambridgeshire housing association the CHS Group. Picture: CHS.

Four more cases of equine flu found at Suffolk yard

An outbreak of equine flu has forced the cancellation of all British racing Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Ely Standard

Woman dies in collision with moped in Cambridge that was being pursued by police: two arrested

Two arrests have been made following a fatal collision in Cambridge today involving a moped and a pedestrian. The moped was being pursued by police.

Mechanic disappears following police investigation into an £18,000 missing van

The van that Arturas Juralovicius took to Leslie Michael Lynch, formerly known as Les Crofts, at Earith Car and Commercials. Arturas asked for it to be turned into a flat bed van for his recovery vehicle business Laya and Luka of Leicester. A year later the work is not done and his van has gone missing, Picture: ARTURAS JABKEVICIUS

Littleport mum to run first London Marathon to mark 30 years since her husband survived childhood cancer

Littleport mum and former nursery nurse Karen Wells is pounding the streets training to take part in her first ever London Marathon in April. Picture: CHILDREN WITH CANCER UK.

Behind closed doors - with even the scrutiny committee chair banned - Mayor Palmer discusses 24 per cent staffing cut at combined authority

Mayor James Palmer chairs today's meeting of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) employment committee. Even senior councillors got excluded. Picture; JOSH THOMAS

Love, laugh, live! LoveFest success as Ely Rockers take over The Prince Albert pub

Young 'rocker' Henry at the LoveFest. Could he steal your heart? Picture: FLEUR PATTEN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists