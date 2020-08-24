Advanced search

Dawn to a new era as Ely football clubs open new clubhouse for first time since lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:47 24 August 2020

Ely City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured from left: Alan Alsop, director of football at Ely City FC; Carl Lockwood, chairman of Ely City Crusaders FC and Jamie Cranwell, bar manager. Picture: DAN MASON

Ely City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured from left: Alan Alsop, director of football at Ely City FC; Carl Lockwood, chairman of Ely City Crusaders FC and Jamie Cranwell, bar manager. Picture: DAN MASON

Archant

Two of Ely’s football clubs marked the dawn of a new era as they welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time.

Ely City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASONEly City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASON

Committee members from Ely City and Ely City Crusaders have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to develop the clubhouse, including a new bar, dance floor and lighting.

On Saturday, August 22, the doors were finally opened at City’s pre-season friendly with Cambridge City, with all work done without funding.

Alan Alsop, director of football at Ely City FC, said: “We wanted to move the club forward into the 21st century. It just felt right when the lockdown came and I was off for weeks, so I spent my time down there.

“We’ve relied on people to do it for nothing for the benefit of the club. It’s a nice clubhouse now; people want to come in and we really have to sell this place.”

Ely City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASONEly City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASON

MORE: Two of East Cambridgeshire’s leading sports clubs boosted thanks to pitch funding

The clubs previously received over £38,000 to help improve the pitches at their Demcom Stadium home over 10 years, as well as pocketing £5,000 from the Football Foundation to repair their dugouts and surrounding fencing.

It’s hoped with the latest developments, the clubhouse can attract different events in a bid to maintain progress on and off the pitch.

Alsop added: “The more money we can generate here, the more we can push the club forward. We want a football club that people can be proud of.”

Ely City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASONEly City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASON

Ely City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASONEly City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASON

Ely City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASONEly City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASON

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Smiliest Server finalists

Here are your Smiliest Server finalists for 2020 for the Ely Hero Awards. Mandy Markowski and Steve Smith. Picture: HEROES

Shocking footage of laughing drivers crashing into each other on Cambs roads handed to police

Shocking video clips were shared on’ Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on the A10. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your finalists in the Most Amazing Professional category

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are you finalists in the Most Amazing Professional category. Naomi Hardy, Daniel Laurence and Amanda Hellman. Picture: HEROES

One-time East Cambs school caretaker and professional balloon artist avoids jail after admitting possession of 500 incident images of children

Samuel Stamp-Dod has avoided jail Picture: ARCHANT

Dawn to a new era as Ely football clubs open new clubhouse for first time since lockdown

Ely City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured from left: Alan Alsop, director of football at Ely City FC; Carl Lockwood, chairman of Ely City Crusaders FC and Jamie Cranwell, bar manager. Picture: DAN MASON

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Smiliest Server finalists

Here are your Smiliest Server finalists for 2020 for the Ely Hero Awards. Mandy Markowski and Steve Smith. Picture: HEROES

Shocking footage of laughing drivers crashing into each other on Cambs roads handed to police

Shocking video clips were shared on’ Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on the A10. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your finalists in the Most Amazing Professional category

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are you finalists in the Most Amazing Professional category. Naomi Hardy, Daniel Laurence and Amanda Hellman. Picture: HEROES

One-time East Cambs school caretaker and professional balloon artist avoids jail after admitting possession of 500 incident images of children

Samuel Stamp-Dod has avoided jail Picture: ARCHANT

Dawn to a new era as Ely football clubs open new clubhouse for first time since lockdown

Ely City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured from left: Alan Alsop, director of football at Ely City FC; Carl Lockwood, chairman of Ely City Crusaders FC and Jamie Cranwell, bar manager. Picture: DAN MASON

Latest from the Ely Standard

One-time East Cambs school caretaker and professional balloon artist avoids jail after admitting possession of 500 incident images of children

Samuel Stamp-Dod has avoided jail Picture: ARCHANT

Dangerous driver careered into oncoming vehicles causing ‘complete carnage’ near Earith

Driver who overtook a car at more than 60mph and careered into three oncoming vehicles near Earith has been given a suspended sentence. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

New Soham Town Rangers chairman ‘extremely proud’ as Greens romp to pre-season win

Mark Goldsack has been appointed as the new chairman of Soham Town Rangers FC, as the first team romped to pre-season victory. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Petition launched calling for speed cameras on the A141 after fatality

Thursday's head-on crash happened on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys. Picture: Google Maps

National Trust rejects ‘one-size-fits-all, standard visitor model’ in bid to re-open Peckover House, Wisbech

Peckover House Wisbech is closed to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now there are question marks over its future as the National Trust try to find a new operatying model. Picture; NATIONAL TRUST