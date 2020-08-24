Dawn to a new era as Ely football clubs open new clubhouse for first time since lockdown

Ely City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured from left: Alan Alsop, director of football at Ely City FC; Carl Lockwood, chairman of Ely City Crusaders FC and Jamie Cranwell, bar manager.

Two of Ely’s football clubs marked the dawn of a new era as they welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time.

Ely City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.

Committee members from Ely City and Ely City Crusaders have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to develop the clubhouse, including a new bar, dance floor and lighting.

On Saturday, August 22, the doors were finally opened at City’s pre-season friendly with Cambridge City, with all work done without funding.

Alan Alsop, director of football at Ely City FC, said: “We wanted to move the club forward into the 21st century. It just felt right when the lockdown came and I was off for weeks, so I spent my time down there.

“We’ve relied on people to do it for nothing for the benefit of the club. It’s a nice clubhouse now; people want to come in and we really have to sell this place.”

Ely City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASON Ely City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASON

The clubs previously received over £38,000 to help improve the pitches at their Demcom Stadium home over 10 years, as well as pocketing £5,000 from the Football Foundation to repair their dugouts and surrounding fencing.

It’s hoped with the latest developments, the clubhouse can attract different events in a bid to maintain progress on and off the pitch.

Alsop added: “The more money we can generate here, the more we can push the club forward. We want a football club that people can be proud of.”

Ely City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASON Ely City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASON

Ely City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASON Ely City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASON

Ely City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASON Ely City and Ely City Crusaders welcomed players and supporters alike to their refurbished clubhouse for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DAN MASON