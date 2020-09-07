Ely City earn impressive league point after FA Cup drama in confident start to season
PUBLISHED: 15:23 07 September 2020
Archant
Ely City will be feeling buoyant after they made an impressive start to the 2020-21 season in both league and cup.
The Robins returned from Essex with a point on Saturday following a goalless draw at Stanway Rovers in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, having grown into the contest after the break.
Before that, City beat league rivals Godmanchester Rovers 4-2 on penalties in an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie.
Tom Williams replied with less than 15 minutes to go after Reece King handed Rovers the lead.
Ely’s reward is a date with fellow step five outfit Eynesbury Rovers in the preliminary round at the Demcom Stadium on Saturday, September 12.
Tomorrow (Tuesday), City will hold a minute silence for club stalwart Catherine Norman at tomorrow’s first home league game with Thetford Town, 7.45pm.
Catherine, who died last month following a short illness, has been associated with Ely City for 38 years and has held roles such as treasurer, secretary and club director.
