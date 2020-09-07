Ely City earn impressive league point after FA Cup drama in confident start to season

Tom Williams netted the equaliser for Ely City which led to a penalty shootout win over Godmanchester Rovers in the FA Cup. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

Ely City will be feeling buoyant after they made an impressive start to the 2020-21 season in both league and cup.

The Robins returned from Essex with a point on Saturday following a goalless draw at Stanway Rovers in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, having grown into the contest after the break.

Before that, City beat league rivals Godmanchester Rovers 4-2 on penalties in an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie.

Tom Williams replied with less than 15 minutes to go after Reece King handed Rovers the lead.

Ely’s reward is a date with fellow step five outfit Eynesbury Rovers in the preliminary round at the Demcom Stadium on Saturday, September 12.

Tomorrow (Tuesday), City will hold a minute silence for club stalwart Catherine Norman at tomorrow’s first home league game with Thetford Town, 7.45pm.

Catherine, who died last month following a short illness, has been associated with Ely City for 38 years and has held roles such as treasurer, secretary and club director.























