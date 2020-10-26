Confident Ely City in fine fettle ahead of derby trip to Newmarket Town

Ely City prepared for their derby date at Newmarket Town with a comfortable win over Haverhill Rovers. Picture: DANIEL MASON Archant

Luke McAvoy admitted that Ely City had probably “one of the easiest games we’ve had this season” after his side extended their unbeaten league run.

The Robins’ joint-boss was pleased with his side’s defensive efforts once more as goals from Cambridge City loanee Ryan Gibbs and Luke Young bagged a 2-0 win over strugglers Haverhill Rovers in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division on Saturday.

It’s now six league games undefeated at the Demcom Stadium this season and five without defeat for City, who are most certainly enjoying life right now.

“We expected it to be quite tough, but it was fairly straightforward,” McAvoy said.

“We defended really well, just carried on doing what we’ve been doing through the season where we’ve been defensively tight, and we’re looking more dangerous going forwards.

“I don’t think their league position is true to where they should be, so we didn’t disrespect them at all.

“We’re playing a different way to how we did. We focused mainly on keeping clean sheets, being defensively sound and now we’re starting to play more.”

McAvoy believes the teamwork of players such as Young, Ryan Harnwell and Josh Townshend is creating a greater attacking threat, as the squad continues to develop.

Next up for Ely is a derby date with Newmarket Town this Saturday, 3pm, who have lost four times this month and sit six places below the Robins in the league table.

Nick Harrison remains sidelined for City ahead of the short trip owing to a knee injury; Harvey Bullinaria and Adam Capel have returned from university and injury respectively, while defender Brett Wyman has adapted well since arriving from step seven club Over Sports.

MORE: Confidence is sky high for Ely City ahead of league trip to unbeaten opponents

“We haven’t got the biggest squad, so we’re pretty much on the breadline. That’s why we need to get a couple more in,” McAvoy said.

“We can’t go and look at players in a higher league; we haven’t got the budget to do that. We have to look around for players one or two leagues below which will have a chance at proving themselves at a higher level.

“There’s no magic formula (to unbeaten run); it’s just hard work and wanting to work for each other.

“We like to go into games feeling like we’re the underdog and we want to stay like that. If we can stick with that formula, I think we’ll be fine.”

