FOOTBALL: Two become one in Ely as City as Crusaders complete merger

Officials from Ely City and Ely City Crusaders at the official meger of the two clubs at the Unwin Ground, along with Chris Abbott of the Cambridgeshire FA (far right). Picture: PAUL JEFFREY Archant

An exciting footballing future lies ahead in Ely.

Youth chairman Steve Wickens (left) and chairman Robert Button (right) sign the new Ely City Football Club constitution. Picture: PAUL JEFFREY Youth chairman Steve Wickens (left) and chairman Robert Button (right) sign the new Ely City Football Club constitution. Picture: PAUL JEFFREY

That is the confident prediction of chairman Robert Button after the merger of Ely City and Ely City Crusaders was officially confirmed at a Monday meeting.

The united clubs share a vision to create a pathway into senior football for children in the city and surrounding areas.

Button said: "The committee and I are pleased that Ely City Crusaders have agreed to amalgamate with us to form one club which will oversee the transition of children as young as give into senior players of all ability levels.

"It is very much our aim to produce as many local players as possible and turn Ely City into a homegrown club in the future.

"It is now hoped that local people and businesses will help us achieve that aim as we take the club forward.

"Everyone involved is very excited about the future."

The first phase of the merger took place back in 2015 when the junior section of Ely City Crusaders joined forces with Ely City.

Since then a lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes at both clubs to arrive at the point where the full merger was made possible.

Cambridgeshire FA official Chris Abbott guided the cubs through the final stages of the process in recent months.

All senior teams and youth sides in the Eastern Junior Alliance League will have the Ely City name going forward while any other junior teams will be called Ely City Crusaders.

The club is expected to boast around 20 teams in total next season.

Ely City Football Club officers: Robert Button (chairman), Chris Cridford (vice chairman), Steve Wickens (youth chairman and assistant welfare officer), Carl Lockwood (youth vice chairman and welfare officer), Derek Oakey (secretary), Vicky Sizer (youth secretary), Cath Norman (treasurer), Jennie Wickens (youth treasurer), Martin Grey (adult managers representative), David Cullum jnr (youth managers representative), Paul Jeffrey (press officer). Other committee members: Jean Button, Jamie Cranwell, Stan Norman.