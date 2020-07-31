Advanced search

Youngsters in with chance of winning free spaces for popular Norwich City FC summer camps

PUBLISHED: 16:19 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 31 July 2020

Norwich City FC’s regional development programme is offering two free spaces for their summer camps in Ely in August. Picture: NORWICH CITY REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Norwich City FC’s regional development programme is offering two free spaces for their summer camps in Ely in August. Picture: NORWICH CITY REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Archant

Aspiring sportsmen and women from across the Fens will have a chance to show their talent while meeting their friends again thanks to Norwich City FC’s summer camps.

Norwich City FC’s regional development programme is offering two free spaces for their summer camps in Ely in August. Picture: NORWICH CITY REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMMENorwich City FC’s regional development programme is offering two free spaces for their summer camps in Ely in August. Picture: NORWICH CITY REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

The football and multi-sports camps, available to children aged four to 12-years-old, boasts technique sessions as well as fun games and challenges with players split into no more than 12 people per group to one coach.

Strict measures are in place to ensure social distancing and appropriate hygiene, while two free spaces are available for camps running at Ely College between Monday, August 17 – Thursday, August 20 and Monday, August 23 – Thursday, August 27.

MORE: Ely footballer Tom, 18, scores life-changing offers after impressing on and off the pitch

Alex Kaufman, managing director at Norwich City FC’s regional development programme, said: “I think the biggest benefit at the moment is for mental health.

“The kids have been without school, seeing friends and playing competitive sport, so I think that’s why we’ve had such a big uptake on all our courses across the board this summer.

“We want to engage with the community again, to provide that support for parents and to engage with children to help them fall in love with Norwich City as well!”

Entries for the free spaces must be submitted by Monday, August 10, when the winners will be revealed in a prize draw.

To enter and for more informaton, email Alex at Alex.Kaufman@canaries.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

We lift the lid on council’s secretive move to sell Mepal Outdoor Centre to convert it to a crematorium

The Mepal Outdoor Centre that could be converted to a crematorium.Picture:: Seb Pearce`

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

Councillors and villagers tell planning inspector they don’t want eight acre field to be used for 70 houses

Developers put forward images of the field they want to develop for housing at Witchford Picture; east cambs planning portal

Man arrested and police seize illegal cigarettes and alcohol at Soham property

East Cambs Police searched a Soham property which has been used to sell illegal alcohol and cigarettes. It was also being used to brew alcohol which was being sold. Pictures: East Cambs Police on Facebook.

Appeal for dashcam footage after cyclist dies in collision

A man who was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, died following a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa at 4.15pm on Friday July 24. Picture: POLICE

Most Read

We lift the lid on council’s secretive move to sell Mepal Outdoor Centre to convert it to a crematorium

The Mepal Outdoor Centre that could be converted to a crematorium.Picture:: Seb Pearce`

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

Councillors and villagers tell planning inspector they don’t want eight acre field to be used for 70 houses

Developers put forward images of the field they want to develop for housing at Witchford Picture; east cambs planning portal

Man arrested and police seize illegal cigarettes and alcohol at Soham property

East Cambs Police searched a Soham property which has been used to sell illegal alcohol and cigarettes. It was also being used to brew alcohol which was being sold. Pictures: East Cambs Police on Facebook.

Appeal for dashcam footage after cyclist dies in collision

A man who was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, died following a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa at 4.15pm on Friday July 24. Picture: POLICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

A10 Ely to Cambridge improvement options narrowed to seven but opinion varies over which is the best way to do it

A10 short listed options now being considered by the Cambrideshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Youngsters in with chance of winning free spaces for popular Norwich City FC summer camps

Norwich City FC’s regional development programme is offering two free spaces for their summer camps in Ely in August. Picture: NORWICH CITY REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Road closed and motorists advised to avoid area after two-car collision

Four people have been injured after a serious collision involving two cars n Cambridge Road, Fulbourn. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

CCTV appeal launched after man spotted ‘filming up skirts of women and children’

Police investigating an incident of ‘upskirting’, which happened at the Grand Arcade shopping centre at around 3.30pm on Wednesday (July 29), have released an image of a man they would like to speak to. Picture: POLICE

Former mayor of Ely Michael Rouse hopes replacement can enjoy role amid coronavirus pandemic

Councillor Sue Austen was confirmed as the Right Worshipful Mayor of the City of Ely following the Mayor Making ceremony. She will be assisted by consort Cllr Arnie Arnold, deputy Cllr Richard Morgan and his wife Jane. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE