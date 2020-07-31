Youngsters in with chance of winning free spaces for popular Norwich City FC summer camps

Norwich City FC’s regional development programme is offering two free spaces for their summer camps in Ely in August. Picture: NORWICH CITY REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME Archant

Aspiring sportsmen and women from across the Fens will have a chance to show their talent while meeting their friends again thanks to Norwich City FC’s summer camps.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich City FC’s regional development programme is offering two free spaces for their summer camps in Ely in August. Picture: NORWICH CITY REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME Norwich City FC’s regional development programme is offering two free spaces for their summer camps in Ely in August. Picture: NORWICH CITY REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

The football and multi-sports camps, available to children aged four to 12-years-old, boasts technique sessions as well as fun games and challenges with players split into no more than 12 people per group to one coach.

Strict measures are in place to ensure social distancing and appropriate hygiene, while two free spaces are available for camps running at Ely College between Monday, August 17 – Thursday, August 20 and Monday, August 23 – Thursday, August 27.

MORE: Ely footballer Tom, 18, scores life-changing offers after impressing on and off the pitch

Alex Kaufman, managing director at Norwich City FC’s regional development programme, said: “I think the biggest benefit at the moment is for mental health.

“The kids have been without school, seeing friends and playing competitive sport, so I think that’s why we’ve had such a big uptake on all our courses across the board this summer.

“We want to engage with the community again, to provide that support for parents and to engage with children to help them fall in love with Norwich City as well!”

Entries for the free spaces must be submitted by Monday, August 10, when the winners will be revealed in a prize draw.

To enter and for more informaton, email Alex at Alex.Kaufman@canaries.co.uk.