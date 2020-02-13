Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Soham Town Rangers continue league surge but fall flat in bid to reach cup final

PUBLISHED: 09:52 13 February 2020

Cameron Watson scored the Soham Town Rangers winner in their league clash against Cambridge City. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Assistant boss Erkan Okay is delighted with Soham Town Rangers' league surge - but gutted to have missed out on a cup final.

The Greens have risen to 11th in the BetVictor North Division standings following back-to-back wins in recent days.

They enjoyed derby success last Wednesday night with a 2-1 triumph at local rivals Cambridge City.

Rangers overcame the nightmare start of falling behind in the opening minute to turn the contest before the break.

Player-coach Lloyd Groves levelled when brilliantly heading in a Ryan Auger free kick and fellow defender Cameron Watson put them ahead on the stroke of the interval when volleying in an Auger corner.

The Greens followed up that victory with another three points last Saturday when beating lowly Brentwood Town at Julius Martin Lane.

Charlie Johnson's first-half opener was cancelled out by the visitors but leading scorer Sam Mulready settled the issue with nine minutes to go.

Okay said: "I couldn't be happier with our form in the league.

"The lads have applied themselves superbly and really produced some decent displays.

"There is no fluke about the results. We have thoroughly deserved to win games recently with the lads being superb to a man.

"Don't get me wrong, we've not played fantastic football in every single game, but we have always been prepared to scrap and fight when necessary.

"Our aim a month ago was to get away from the bottom three but now we're within a few points of seventh place.

"We're not going to get carried away, though. It's just a case of continuing to take one game at a time and hoping we can only this great run."

But Soham couldn't translate their terrific league form into a knockout competition on Tuesday night.

Their hopes of trophy glory were dashed when they lost 1-0 to Cambridge City in a Cambs Invitation Cup semi-final at Julius Martin Lane.

The visitors grabbed the only goal five minutes into the second half to set up a final date against Step 6 side March Town (who beat Newmarket Town in the other semi) later in the season.

Okay added: "We were second-best all night and can have no complaints. City deserved their win.

"It was a flat performance on our part which is disappointing in a cup semi-final.

"It didn't happen for us but we have to move on from it."

Rangers return to league action this Saturday and could climb into the top half of the standings with success at struggling Basildon United, 3pm.

