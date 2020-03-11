Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Pleasing point for Soham Town Rangers against promotion-chasers - but mixed emotions that it wasn't a win

PUBLISHED: 11:13 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 11 March 2020

Cameron Watson conceded the penalty from which Aveley levelled against Soham Town Rangers last Saturday. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Cameron Watson conceded the penalty from which Aveley levelled against Soham Town Rangers last Saturday. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Archant

Soham Town Rangers assistant boss Erkan Okay was bursting with pride last Saturday - despite seeing three points reduced to one against 10 men.

Sam Mulready put Soham ahead against Aveley. Picture: ROBERT CAMPIONSam Mulready put Soham ahead against Aveley. Picture: ROBERT CAMPION

The Greens had to settle for a share of the BetVictor North Division spoils following a 1-1 draw against promotion-chasing Aveley at Julius Martin Lane.

Leading scorer Sam Mulready fired Rangers ahead after a quarter-of-an-hour and they remained on top until five minutes from time when Shad Ngandu levelled from the penalty spot for an Aveley side who had seen Alexander Akrofi sent off by then.

Defender Cameron Watson was the player guilty of conceding that late spot-kick although Okay was frustrated that Soham weren't awarded a penalty of their own earlier in the second half when Tom Newman was sent tumbling.

'We got absolutely battered 5-1 at Aveley in the reverse fixture earlier in the season,' said Okay. 'We approached this game a bit more cautiously than we normally would and it worked well for us.

'The lads followed their instructions and we were able to get ahead and frustrate them. We should also have had a penalty ourselves early in the second half which could have made it 2-0.

You may also want to watch:

'Overall we were pleased with the point against such a strong side, although there were mixed emotions.

'Obviously it was slightly frustrating not to see the game out and get all three against 10 men.

'But that's a learning curve for our young group of players but on the whole it was a day full of positives.

'Aveley were very disappointed with our tactics and the condition of our pitch, but they are the sort of things they have to deal with.'

Soham hit the road this Saturday when they head to a Great Wakering Rovers side who have a chance of reaching the play-offs.

'They're a club pushing for the play-offs after recruiting really well,' added Okay. 'But we're pleased with the progress we're making and hopefully that can continue with another good performance.'

Most Read

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

£650m likely cost of rail improvements at Ely as new report reveals capacity 127 train movements a day has been reached

Ely rail station could be much busier throughout the day if extra trains stop there. But a new report reveals the costs involved in improving Ely station and Ely North. Photo: Harry Rutter

Rise of online banking and fall of in-store customers to blame for closure of Ely high street HSBC branch

Ely branch of HSBC at Butter Market next to High Street will close on July 31, the financial company has revealed. Picture: Google Maps

Man, 38, and woman, 37, in court for number of offences – including burglary – in east Cambridgeshire

A man and woman are due in court today (March 10) for a number of offences in east Cambridgeshire. Picture: Cambs Cops

Mum accused of soliciting ex husband’s murder declines to give evidence

Victoria Breeden, of Black Horse Drove, Littleport, is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of attempting to have her ex-husband killed. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Most Read

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

£650m likely cost of rail improvements at Ely as new report reveals capacity 127 train movements a day has been reached

Ely rail station could be much busier throughout the day if extra trains stop there. But a new report reveals the costs involved in improving Ely station and Ely North. Photo: Harry Rutter

Rise of online banking and fall of in-store customers to blame for closure of Ely high street HSBC branch

Ely branch of HSBC at Butter Market next to High Street will close on July 31, the financial company has revealed. Picture: Google Maps

Man, 38, and woman, 37, in court for number of offences – including burglary – in east Cambridgeshire

A man and woman are due in court today (March 10) for a number of offences in east Cambridgeshire. Picture: Cambs Cops

Mum accused of soliciting ex husband’s murder declines to give evidence

Victoria Breeden, of Black Horse Drove, Littleport, is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of attempting to have her ex-husband killed. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Ely Standard

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Cambridge Science Festival cancels weekend hands-on events

Cambridge Science Festival has cancelled all hands-on events across both weekends of the festival. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Science Festival PR.

No plans to test Suffolk MPs despite Nadine Dorries coronavirus diagnosis

Matt Hancock will not be tested for coronavirus Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Friday nightmare for Ely City as they fall to defeat while relegation rivals pick up points

Striker Harry French (left) scored one of the goals, but joint boss Luke McAvoy (right) saw Ely City fall to a 3-2 defeat against Thetford. Picture: DAN MASON

King’s Ely organist hits all the right notes to claim haul of prizes

Miriam Reveley from King’s Ely has won a haul of prizes for her organ playing. Picture: KING’S ELY
Drive 24