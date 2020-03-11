NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Pleasing point for Soham Town Rangers against promotion-chasers - but mixed emotions that it wasn't a win

Cameron Watson conceded the penalty from which Aveley levelled against Soham Town Rangers last Saturday. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Archant

Soham Town Rangers assistant boss Erkan Okay was bursting with pride last Saturday - despite seeing three points reduced to one against 10 men.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Mulready put Soham ahead against Aveley. Picture: ROBERT CAMPION Sam Mulready put Soham ahead against Aveley. Picture: ROBERT CAMPION

The Greens had to settle for a share of the BetVictor North Division spoils following a 1-1 draw against promotion-chasing Aveley at Julius Martin Lane.

Leading scorer Sam Mulready fired Rangers ahead after a quarter-of-an-hour and they remained on top until five minutes from time when Shad Ngandu levelled from the penalty spot for an Aveley side who had seen Alexander Akrofi sent off by then.

Defender Cameron Watson was the player guilty of conceding that late spot-kick although Okay was frustrated that Soham weren't awarded a penalty of their own earlier in the second half when Tom Newman was sent tumbling.

'We got absolutely battered 5-1 at Aveley in the reverse fixture earlier in the season,' said Okay. 'We approached this game a bit more cautiously than we normally would and it worked well for us.

'The lads followed their instructions and we were able to get ahead and frustrate them. We should also have had a penalty ourselves early in the second half which could have made it 2-0.

You may also want to watch:

'Overall we were pleased with the point against such a strong side, although there were mixed emotions.

'Obviously it was slightly frustrating not to see the game out and get all three against 10 men.

'But that's a learning curve for our young group of players but on the whole it was a day full of positives.

'Aveley were very disappointed with our tactics and the condition of our pitch, but they are the sort of things they have to deal with.'

Soham hit the road this Saturday when they head to a Great Wakering Rovers side who have a chance of reaching the play-offs.

'They're a club pushing for the play-offs after recruiting really well,' added Okay. 'But we're pleased with the progress we're making and hopefully that can continue with another good performance.'