NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City chief salutes a 'fantasic result' as Robins hold high-flyers

Ely City man Luke Crisp in action against Norwich United. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Ely City boss Brady Stone described a 1-1 draw against high-flying Norwich United last Saturday as a 'fantastic result'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ely City striker Sam Reed appeals as the Norwich United goalkeeper handles outside his box. Picture: IAN CARTER Ely City striker Sam Reed appeals as the Norwich United goalkeeper handles outside his box. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Robins performed with great credit against their second-placed visitors in a Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash at the Demcom Stadium.

A trademark free-kick from captain Jamie Alsop put City ahead midway through the first half, but their lead was wiped out 90 seconds after half-time.

United then had keeper Ryan Dickerson sent off just after the hour for handling outside his box, but they had a substitute goalkeeper on the bench and City couldn't make their numerical advantage count.

"A draw against a team sitting second in the league goes down as a fantastic result for me," said City chief Stone.

Ely City goalkeeper Harry Reynolds packing a punch against Norwich United. Picture: IAN CARTER Ely City goalkeeper Harry Reynolds packing a punch against Norwich United. Picture: IAN CARTER

"We were brilliant in the first half and we bounced back well from conceding so early in the second half.

"The fact we couldn't hold our lead for longer after half-time was the only disappointing thing.

"We then found ourselves under a lot of pressure but we regrouped and to be honest the game became a bit of a stalemate.

"It was a day where both sides were happy with a point."

City face a derby trip to Mildenhall Town tomorrow night, Friday (7.45pm).

It's a fixture dubbed a 'free hit' by Stone even though the hosts are only one place and one point above his men. Ely also beat Mildenhall 3-1 in the reverse fixture back in August.

"Mildenhall spend a lot of money and were one of the favourites for the title at the start of the season," added Stone.

"It hasn't gone well for them so far, but they still have some very good players and will be up for it after we turned them over at our place.

"We've already taken three points off them this season which no-one would have expected, so it's a free hit for us going there.

"Mildenhall are always well supported so I'm expecting a really good crowd there tomorrow night.

"

You may also want to watch:

City have received a major injury boost with Jamie Thurlbourne cleared to resume training from next week after a year out with a serious knee injury.