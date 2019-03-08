Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Boss calls for backing in Ely City survival bid - but he’ll be missing due to a stadium ban

PUBLISHED: 10:39 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 20 March 2019

Ely City boss Brady Stone misses their next two games due to a stadium ban. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ely City boss Brady Stone misses their next two games due to a stadium ban. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Ely City have six games in which to save their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division status – as they battle to avoid a second relegation in four seasons.

The Robins sit one place and two points above the drop-zone ahead of a crucial home clash against mid-table side FC Clacton this Saturday, 3pm.

And boss Brady Stone has issued a rallying call to the people of Ely to get behind his team in their survival scrap.

“Performances don’t matter at this stage of the season,” said Stone. “We just have to find a way of winning games of football.

“We will continue to try to do the right things and we’re not going to turn into a long-ball team overnight, but we have to be prepared to roll up our sleeves and do the ugly side of the game.

“We need all the support we can get and hopefully the people of Ely will get behind us.

“I believe we’re good enough to stay up and hopefully we can prove that.”

But Stone will not have any involvement in City’s next two games – the Ellgia Stadium date against FC Clacton this Saturday and a March 30 trip to Walsham le Willows.

He has been hit with a two-game stadium ban following an incident after the final whistle in a February home defeat at the hands of table-toppers Histon.

“I’m a passionate man who cares about the club and my players,” added Stone, who was also sent from the dugout three times last season. “I can’t help that and it won’t change.

“That night I was particularly angry as the referee had said there would be three minutes of stoppage time, but he ended up playing five and Histon scored a winner.”

Assistant boss Martin Grey will take charge and he can call on the services of two new recruits.

Defender Adam Capel has arrived on dual registration from higher-level Cambridge City while wideman Jack Saunders has been drafted in from Cambridgeshire County League side Chatteris Town.

Striker Steve Holder begins a three-match ban following his dismissal in City’s last game – a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Norwich United on March 9. Defender Daniel Jeffrey and midfielder Sam Goodge are both injured.

Most Read

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

The misguided motorist who thought it OK to take a trip along the Cambridgeshire guided busway - until police brought his journey to an end

This was the latest non bus to think the guided busway is for vehicles other than what it says on the label! Police posted this photo today of a car that attempted to drive down the busway last night. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Littleport Gymnastics Club win 22 medals at competition

Ten members of Littleport Gymnastics Club took home 22 medals and several ribbons at their latest competition. Picture: DIANA STRANGE.

Most Read

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

The misguided motorist who thought it OK to take a trip along the Cambridgeshire guided busway - until police brought his journey to an end

This was the latest non bus to think the guided busway is for vehicles other than what it says on the label! Police posted this photo today of a car that attempted to drive down the busway last night. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Littleport Gymnastics Club win 22 medals at competition

Ten members of Littleport Gymnastics Club took home 22 medals and several ribbons at their latest competition. Picture: DIANA STRANGE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cambridgeshire County Council boost for arts project as it looks to increase £150k to £450k loan for Spencer Mill, Soham

Spencer Mill, Soham, and how it could be transformed into a multi use arts and community hub. Cambridgeshire County Council is to agree to increase its £150,000 loan to £450,000 to help deliver the project. Picture; VIVA

Fordham pub plans to erect marquees for summer events but residents fear disruption

The White Pheasant in Fordham has seen objections to their marquee plans. Photo: SUBMITTED

Rosie Rainbow Clinic opens in Cambridgeshire for couples who experienced previous stillbirth and are expecting another child

The opening of the Rosie Rainbow Clinic in Cambridgeshire which has been made for couples who have experienced previous stillbirth and are expecting a baby. Picture: NHS

REVIEW: The Mirror Crack’d at Cambridge Arts Theatre is a trip to the 1960s for Christie’s killer with a cocktail

Susie Blake as Miss Marple and Simon Shepard as Chief Inspector Dermot Craddock in The Mirror Crack'd at Cambridge Arts Theatre

The misguided motorist who thought it OK to take a trip along the Cambridgeshire guided busway - until police brought his journey to an end

This was the latest non bus to think the guided busway is for vehicles other than what it says on the label! Police posted this photo today of a car that attempted to drive down the busway last night. Picture; CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists