NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Boss calls for backing in Ely City survival bid - but he’ll be missing due to a stadium ban

Ely City boss Brady Stone misses their next two games due to a stadium ban. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Ely City have six games in which to save their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division status – as they battle to avoid a second relegation in four seasons.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Robins sit one place and two points above the drop-zone ahead of a crucial home clash against mid-table side FC Clacton this Saturday, 3pm.

And boss Brady Stone has issued a rallying call to the people of Ely to get behind his team in their survival scrap.

“Performances don’t matter at this stage of the season,” said Stone. “We just have to find a way of winning games of football.

“We will continue to try to do the right things and we’re not going to turn into a long-ball team overnight, but we have to be prepared to roll up our sleeves and do the ugly side of the game.

“We need all the support we can get and hopefully the people of Ely will get behind us.

“I believe we’re good enough to stay up and hopefully we can prove that.”

But Stone will not have any involvement in City’s next two games – the Ellgia Stadium date against FC Clacton this Saturday and a March 30 trip to Walsham le Willows.

He has been hit with a two-game stadium ban following an incident after the final whistle in a February home defeat at the hands of table-toppers Histon.

“I’m a passionate man who cares about the club and my players,” added Stone, who was also sent from the dugout three times last season. “I can’t help that and it won’t change.

“That night I was particularly angry as the referee had said there would be three minutes of stoppage time, but he ended up playing five and Histon scored a winner.”

Assistant boss Martin Grey will take charge and he can call on the services of two new recruits.

Defender Adam Capel has arrived on dual registration from higher-level Cambridge City while wideman Jack Saunders has been drafted in from Cambridgeshire County League side Chatteris Town.

Striker Steve Holder begins a three-match ban following his dismissal in City’s last game – a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Norwich United on March 9. Defender Daniel Jeffrey and midfielder Sam Goodge are both injured.